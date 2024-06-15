Kirk Hammett Admits Metallica Doesn’t Tour Enough: “I Don’t Feel That There’s Enough of It in My Life Right Now”

For almost 50 years, Kirk Hammett entertained fans all over the world with his love for music and talent with a guitar. Before joining Metallica in the 1980s, the musician helped form the heavy metal band Exodus. But eventually finding his way onto the stage with Metallica, Hammett, and fellow bandmate James Hetfield, landed on the list of Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone. Recently, Hammett opened up about his time with Metallica and claimed they didn’t tour enough.

Although the band toured numerous times over the decades, Hammett believed there was always room for one more. Currently, the band helms the M72 tour which took a six-month break. Getting back to the stage, Hammett shared his excitement on The Metallica Report. He said, “I’m just happy to be out here and bringing the music to the people, man, like I always am. And I’m happy having the feeling of, like, Metallica is a working, touring band, ’cause sometimes I miss that feeling, ’cause I don’t believe we tour enough.”

Kirk Hammett Needs More Metallica In His Life

Knowing they can only tour so much, Hammett added, “That’s just how it is. So, what I can get out of this, I’m always up for it. It’s just, like, ‘Yeah, bring it on.’ ‘Cause this is what it’s all about, is playing guitar and writing, recording, going out on tour. It’s what it’s all about. And I don’t feel that there’s enough of it in my life right now.”

While taking six months away from the stage before continuing the M72 tour, the musician seemed right at home when entertaining fans. Hammett explained, “Walking out to see the stage yesterday [in Munich, Germany] for the first time in about six months or so, it just felt like a continuation. Everything looks super familiar — familiar stage, familiar monitors, familiar screens, familiar crew, familiar faces, familiar guitars, familiar songs. It’s really easy for me to spot right into place.”

With Metallica continuing, the M72 tour will run until their final show in September, leaving fans only a few months to catch the iconic band before they leave the stage once again.

