Luke Combs’ Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old Tour 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Country star Luke Combs is kicking off his Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old Tour this month, and tickets are selling out fast. The “Where The Wild Things Are” singer is bringing along a ton of supporting acts as well, including Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, The Wilder Blue, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff, The Avett Brothers, and Hailey Whitters. And if you want to get last-minute tickets to the highly-anticipated Luke Combs 2024 Tour, we’ve got you covered.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Luke Combs 2024 Tour will begin soon on April 12 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Field with support from Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, and The Wilder Blue. The tour should come to an end on August 10 in Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium with support from Jordan David, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff.

Getting tickets to the Luke Combs 2024 Tour is pretty straightforward. Tickets are available for general sale for this tour and all presale events have ended. Fans can find tickets through Combs’ website or Ticketmaster, though they are starting to sell out. Combs also has a waitlist set up for concert dates that have sold out.

If you don’t want to wait around for your spot on the waitlist, you might have better luck finding tickets through Stubhub. Stubhub usually has tickets to sold-out shows available, some of which might even be cheaper in price than face value. Plus, the FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is legitimate. No scams, here. You might just get lucky and find tickets to your chosen tour date!

Don’t miss your chance to see Luke Combs live in concert this year! Tickets will not last.

April 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field *

April 13 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field ^

April 19 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium #

April 20 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium ^

April 25 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater

April 27 – University Park, PA – Beaver Stadium ^

May 03 – Jacksonville, FL – EverBank Stadium &

May 04 – Jacksonville, FL – EverBank Stadium ~

May 10 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome &

May 11 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome ^

May 17 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium &

May 18 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium ~

May 31 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium &

June 1 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium ~

June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium &

June 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium ^

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium #

June 15 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium ~

July 13 – Newton, IA – INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway

July 14 – Craven, SK – Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 19 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium &

July 20 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium ^

July 26 – Landover, MD – FedExField #

July 27 – Landover, MD – FedExField ^

August 2 – Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium &

August 3 – Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium ^

August 9 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium &

August 10 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium ^

* with Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, The Wilder Blue

^ with Jordan David, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff

# with The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

& with Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwill, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

~ TBA

Photo by Bryan Steffy

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.