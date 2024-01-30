Luke Combs Reveals Name of Nashville Bar and Music Venue With an Ode to His Debut No. 1 Single

Last spring, Luke Combs announced he would open a new bar and music venue in Nashville. At the time, he said his establishment would take the place of the Wildhorse Saloon. Just after the calendar changed from 2023 to 2024, the Wildhorse closed its doors to make way for the new bar and venue. Today, Combs released more details about the establishment including its name.

Combs’ new bar and venue, a partnership with Opry Entertainment Group, will be called Category 10. The country star took inspiration from his No. 1 debut single “Hurricane” for the name. Colin Reed, executive chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties discussed the deeper meaning of the name in a statement.

“The Category 10 name symbolizes the sheer, undeniable power of Luke’s voice, songwriting, and career,” Reed said. “Just like Luke, this venue will be an off-the-charts experience unlike anything else downtown.”

The Nuts and Bolts of Luke Combs’ Nashville Bar

Category 10 will be a massive and versatile establishment with a little something for everyone. The 67,000-square-foot venue will feature three floors and a rooftop area with a total capacity of around 3,000. It will also feature five distinct “experiences” to showcase different sides of Combs’ personality.

The Honky Tonk experience does what it says on the tin. It’s a ground-level honky tonk bar featuring live music and dancing. The Main Stage takes things up a notch. Like the Wildhorse Saloon before it, the Category 10 Main Stage will feature Music City’s biggest dancefloor and will boast a 1,500-person capacity for concert events. Additionally, the Main Stage will offer line dance lessons and themed bars.

Many fans know that Combs is a sports fan. As a result, Category 10 will also feature a Sports Bar. It will have a selection of major sporting events playing on TVs year round.

Then, there’s The Still, designed for Combs’ fan club, the Bootleggers. The Still will also be an ideal spot for songwriters, bourbon enthusiasts, and music lovers. It will feature intimate performances from singer/songwriters of varying levels of fame.

Finally, there’s The Eye, the rooftop area that will be the biggest outdoor party spot on Broadway.

“Cat 10 is going to be a place that artists of all levels want to play downtown,” Combs shared in a statement. “We are building a spot where we can put on a high-level touring act show one night and a songwriter showcase the next. There isn’t anything like this venue, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it,” he added.

Category 10 is scheduled to open this summer.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

