Watch: Morgan Wallen Announces His Own Massive Six-Story Bar in Downtown Nashville

Morgan Wallen sings of finding a home away from home on his “This Bar,” the second single from his 2021 sophomore record Dangerous: The Double Album.

Now, the “Last Night” singer aims to create a similar sacred space for Nashville locals and tourists alike. Wallen confirmed Thursday (Feb. 15) that he is the next star to open his own venue on downtown’s Lower Broadway strip.

Morgan Wallen Hopes Patrons Love ‘This Bar’

This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen is slated to open this summer in a 30,000-square-feet space on 4th Avenue, near the historic Ryman Auditorium, Billboard reported.

This Bar will span six stories, each floor featuring photos and memorabilia from Wallen’s childhood and career to date. Additionally, the venue will boast three live music stages, an open-air rooftop and a gift shop offering exclusive Wallen merchandise.

The country musician said in a statement that he hopes to bring a taste of his native rural Tennessee to Music City. Wallen is working with a restaurant team to curate a menu designed around his own family favorites, including a few recipes from the singer’s own mother.

“I sing about finding myself in ‘this bar,’ and now it’s coming to life. This venue will hold true to everything I love and is inspired by my fans and the way they have embraced me and my music,” Wallen said.

“I hope This Bar is a place you’ll want to find yourself in and make memories with your friends and family and celebrate the way country music has brought us all together,” the country chart-topper added.

This Bar will be in good company, as Wallen is just the latest artist to open their own venue in downtown Nashville. Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and Garth Brooks are just a few others, with Luke Combs and Eric Church also working on future ventures.

Morgan Wallen Plans to Help Aspiring Songwriters With Publishing Deal

This Bar is not Wallen’s only recent contribution to the Nashville scene. The artist recently inked a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music. Wallen has said he plans to use this business venture to sign up-and-coming songwriters in Nashville.

