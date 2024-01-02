Nashville’s Iconic Wildhorse Saloon Closes Its Doors After Nearly 3 Decades, Luke Combs’ Bar and Venue To Take Its Place

The iconic Wildhorse Saloon has closed in Nashville, Tennessee. In its place, Luke Combs is setting up a massive bar and music venue. The saloon announced it was closing down after nearly 30 years with a final New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31. Following the festivities, the bar’s official social media put out a heartfelt statement.

“Since 1994, Wildhorse Saloon has been a beacon of Nashville’s vibrant music scene,” the statement began. “We’re excited to announce that 2024 marks the beginning of a new chapter for this iconic venue. As we step into this promising era, let’s raise a glass to the past and toast to the brilliant future ahead.”

The statement continued, “Our heartfelt thanks to patrons, artists, staff, and everyone who contributed to making Wildhorse Saloon the legend it is today. We extend our deepest gratitude to all who graced our stage, danced on our dance floor, and sang along to the music.”

The venue concluded by urging patrons to watch their social media for more announcements on the future of Wildhorse Saloon. The bar was known for having Nashville’s largest dancefloor, which marked it as a legendary must-visit location.

Luke Combs to Open His Bar and Music Venue in Summer 2024

In Wildhorse’s place, Luke Combs is opening a bar and music venue. He announced the news on April 13 this past year during an event at Wildhorse. Allegedly, he is partnering with Opry Entertainment Group to open the new venue. At the event, Combs also announced he will model the venue after his 2016 hit “Hurricane.”

Luke Combs’ new endeavor is “the largest and most versatile entertainment complex in the downtown entertainment district,” not straying far from Wildhorse’s roots. It will be able to fit 3,200 people indoors and outdoors with three interior levels. These levels will be individually designed to represent Combs’ varied interests. Additionally, it will keep the massive dancefloor but will implement multiple bars throughout the space.

According to a report from Country Now, there will be a bourbon bar, a beer bar offering local Tennessee brews, and a sports bar on the third level. Additionally, there will be a 1,500-capacity concert hall, a bachelorette-themed area, and a 9,000-square-foot rooftop.

“I got my start in town playing on this stage and to have the opportunity to work with Opry Entertainment to transform it into my own bar is a dream come true,” said Combs in a previous statement. “I can’t wait for my fans to see what we’re up to.”

