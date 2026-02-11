Twisted Sister Eyes Future Without Iconic Frontman Dee Snider

Preparing for their first tour in a decade, Twisted Sister shared their excitement about the 50th anniversary concert series. With fans also excited, the tour was meant to be a celebration. But that all came crashing down last week when lead singer Dee Snider announced he was retiring from the stage. As the news spread over headlines, fans wondered what the future for Twisted Sister may look like. Not wanting rumors to get out of control, guitarist Jay Jay French offered a statement about the band’s future.

Videos by American Songwriter

While the news of Snider’s retirement came as a shock, French respected the singer’s decision. Releasing a statement, he said, “For the last 50 years, me and [bandmate] Eddie [Ojeda] have stood side by side with Dee, not with hundreds of shows, but with thousands of shows. You know the cliché in sports, when a great sportsman retires, they say he left it on the field. Well, I can tell you when it comes to Dee, he left it on the stage.”

Knowing the power, commitment, and sacrifice Snider put into every concert, French promised, “He gave everything his all, and his body is now telling him, ‘I can’t give you anymore.’ And when someone tells you that, you have to accept it and you have to move on.”

[RELATED: Twisted Sister Frontman Dee Snider Announces Departure]

Twister Sister Not Rushing To A Decision After Dee Snider’s Retirement

Having no other option but to cancel the reunion tour, the future of Twisted Sister remains uncertain at this time. “As far as the future of Twisted Sister is concerned, Eddie Ojeda and I will have conversations in the next couple of weeks to discuss what, if any, options exist for us to continue.”

Not wanting to rush to a decision, French kept fans at the forefront of the discussion. “Just know that the (fans) around the world are the thing that kept us alive and kept us going, and we love you guys. We will do everything we can to always live up to your expectations as fans, ‘cause nobody understands fandom more than us…”

With questions remaining, French thanked supporters for keeping the music alive through every high and low, adding that while the road ahead is uncertain, he hoped to see them all “again in the future.”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)