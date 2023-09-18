Luke Grimes Dropping ‘Pain Pills Or Pews’ EP

Luke Grimes is observing Pain Pills Or Pews on his upcoming EP. The Yellowstone star is releasing his new EP, produced by the esteemed Dave Cobb, on October 20. It contains eight songs, six of which Grimes wrote by himself, with Foy Vance and Colton Venner handling the remaining two. The album’s fifth track “Burn” written solely by Grimes will be released on Friday (September 22).

“I don’t deserve this. Full stop. Yet, here it is,” Grimes shared on Instagram announcing the EP on Monday (September 18). “I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped me get here. A dream of putting music out in the world and getting to share it live is now something of a reality. Thank you for listening and showing up.” He released the Vance-written “Hold On” in August 2023. “Over the last few years there aren’t many people whose music has resonated with me as much as @foyvance,” the actor stated. “He’s a giant talent and a master truth-teller. I will forever be grateful that we were able to collaborate on this song.”

In support of Pain Pills Or Pews, Grimes will embark on a limited-engagement 2023 tour in late fall that takes him to theaters around the U.S. The trek begins on November 9 at Newport Music Hall in his native Ohio and concludes on December 16 at the Royale in Boston. Tickets go on sale September 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Grimes is also known for his roles in the Fifty Shades of Grey series, American Sniper, and the HBO series True Blood. Since 2018, Grimes has starred as Kayce Dutton on the acclaimed Paramount+ series, Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan. Grimes released his debut single, “No Horse to Ride” in December 2022 after he signed a record deal with UMG Nashville.

Pain Pills Or Pews Track Listing :

1. No Horse To Ride (Luke Grimes)

2. Hold On (Foy Vance)

3. Ghost Of Who We Were (Luke Grimes)

4. Where It’s Blue (Colton Venner)

5. Burn (Luke Grimes)

6. Playing On The Tracks (Luke Grimes)

7. Oh Ohio (Luke Grimes)

8. Ain’t Dead Yet (Luke Grimes)

Luke Grimes 2023 Tour Dates:

11/9 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

11/30 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

12/1 – Rosemont, IL – Joe’s Live

12/7 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

12/9 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

12/15 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

12/16 – Boston, MA – Royale

Photo Credit: @WyomingOutLoud/Jake Hoffman/Courtesy of UMG Nashville