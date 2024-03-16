Luke Grimes Knows What He’s Doing After ‘Yellowstone,’ and It’s Not Just Country Music

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has been quickly building his country music career, releasing his debut, self-titled full-length album recently. However, he’s not quite completely done with acting following the end of Yellowstone.

According to a report from Variety, Grimes has another acting role up his sleeve. He’s joining the cast of Ari Aster’s new A24 film, Eddington. He’ll be joining some big names like Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, and Clifton Collins Jr., among others.

The film is allegedly another neo-Western, following a “small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations,” according to the sparse synopsis. There is currently no release date, but according to the Variety report, the film starts production this coming week.

Luke Grimes is Preparing to Say Goodbye to Yellowstone, Setting His Sights Elsewhere

While, apparently, he’s not completely saying goodbye to acting, Luke Grimes has to say goodbye to his role on Yellowstone soon. Season five part two is aiming for a November 2024 air date, with the final days of filming kicking into gear this Spring. After that, Grimes will have to part ways with Kayce Dutton.

However, he doesn’t seem too broken up about it, mostly unsure of how he’ll react when he has to leave this large part of his life behind. “For seven years, we’ve been doing this, and we started in 2017. That’s crazy. This cast and crew, they’re like a second family, we spend a lot of time together,” Grimes began, speaking with People.

“[Yellowstone has] been one of the most intense experiences of my life. Also, one of the most rewarding. It’s changed my life in every way possible,” he continued. “Nothing will ever be the same because of this show in all sorts of ways, good and bad. I will miss it terribly. I know that. I mean, I think I’m ready to know how it ends. I’m ready to tell the end of the story.”

Even though he will miss the show, Luke Grimes doesn’t seem to be holding onto the past. He’s moving forward with his music career and his acting roles with the support and opportunities Yellowstone has brought him.

