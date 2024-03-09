‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Reveals What He Planned to Accomplish with His Debut Album and What Made Him Record It

Luke Grimes has been an actor for nearly two decades. He made his big screen debut as Jake in the 2006 movie All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. Since then, he’s appeared in dozens of other TV shows and movies including the Fifty Shades series and most recently, Yellowstone. Yesterday, Grimes released his self-titled debut album.

Videos by American Songwriter

Grimes released his debut EP Pain Pills or Pews last October. With yesterday’s debut full-length, the Yellowstone star feels he is properly introducing himself to the country music world. The album touches on personal topics including the death of his father and being captivated by his wife upon their first meeting. In short, he shared his heart and soul with listeners on the 13-track collection.

[RELATED: Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Jumps into Musical Career with Self-Titled Debut Album—”It’s Something That I Will Always Be Proud of and Can Stand Behind”]

Recently, Grimes sat down with People to discuss the album, what it means to him, and why it almost didn’t happen.

Luke Grimes Shares His Truth with His Debut Album

In the interview, Grimes revealed that he had to enter a more honest headspace to create the songs on his debut album. “This is an introduction to who I am and what’s on my mind. I’ve been playing characters for a long time and been acting for 20 years. That whole process is completely the opposite,” he said. With acting, he explained, “You’re trying to get someone to believe that you’re something or someone else.”

He wanted to break away from that with his music. “I feel like with this first album, the whole point was if I’m going to come in and do this music thing and try to do it right, then I’m going to have to start at the ground floor and tell you who I really am and where I really came from,” he explained.

Grimes’ Music Career Almost Didn’t Happen

The Yellowstone star revealed that he had been writing songs for years as a hobby. He never intended for anyone else to hear his songs. He said they were just for him. Then, his manager heard about it and approached him about breaking into the recording industry.

“We talked about it for a couple years before I actually decided to do it and went ahead with the meeting and the labels,” he said. “I had so many reservations about, ‘Is it going to be weird? Do I need to do this?’,” he added. He went on to say that he knew he would regret it later if he didn’t take the chance.

“It was just thinking, ‘Will I be really mad at myself in the future if I don’t take this opportunity?’ The answer was yes. I knew I would’ve regretted not at least giving it a shot, so that really kind of pushed it over the edge,” he explained.

Luke Grimes is available to stream on all platforms.

Featured image by Ed Rode/Getty Images