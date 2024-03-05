‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Strikes Global Deal Amid Career Pivot

Yellowstone star and burgeoning country artist Luke Grimes recently signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music in collaboration with Range Media Partners. Grimes is releasing his self-titled debut full-length album on March 8.

“When you meet Luke you quickly realize his deep love for creating music,” said President and CEO of Warner Chappell Music Nashville, Ben Vaughn, per a report from Digital Music News. “We’ve ben so impressed with how he has formed song creative relationships with other amazing writers and his commitment to country music. Everyone at Warner Chappell is beyond honored that he has chosen us to represent his songs.”

Grimes has always been involved in making music, but didn’t start looking to make it a career until 2022 when he released his debut single “No Horse To Ride.” The song hit No. 7 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart, and was featured in the mid-season finale of the show Yellowstone, where he stars as Kacey Dutton.

Now Grimes appears to be pursuing his music career head-on. According to a source close to Grimes, “He is not taking on other acting offers right now,” per Life&Style. “Luke’s really looking to hit the road sometime soon.”

Last year, he released his debut EP, Pain Pills or Pews, which was largely inspired by his experiences in his hometown of Dayton, Ohio. “Writing songs has become one of the most fulfilling things in my life,” Grimes said following his signing with WCM. “To now be able to do it in Nashville with some of the greatest to ever do it is beyond a dream come true. Warner Chappell has been incredibly helpful getting me started on this journey and I’m honored to officially become a part of their family.”

Luke Grimes Shares Details About Forthcoming Debut Album

Ahead of his first full-length album coming out, Luke Grimes has previously made it known that he’s hoping to make music his career from now on. He has also shared some details about the album with fans.

“I’ve spent the last couple of years trying my best to make something that I would be proud to put into the world,” Grimes wrote on Instagram in February. “Now, all I can hope for is that it finds a few people to connect to and it makes them feel like they aren’t going through all of this alone. That’s what my favorite music has always done for me.”

The debut will consist of 13 tracks, one of which he released early, titled “God and a Girl.” The self-titled album will drop on March 8.

Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach