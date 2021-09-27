Machine Gun Kelly Fights With Fans, Gets Booed at Louder Than Life Festival

There’s an old saying: Life moves pretty fast. And for Houston-born rocker, Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker), life got pretty hectic in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday night (September 25) at the Louder Than Life music festival.

It was at the festival over the weekend that the blond rapper-turned-pop punk artist shoved fans in the photo pit and heard boos as he left the stage.

It’s likely that the aggression poured out from fans toward MGK due to the artist’s recent back-and-forth feud with Slipknot frontman, Corey Taylor. And while MGK seems to continue to get the brunt of the feud from fans, many point out Taylor started the bickering.

MGK, who has had a tumultuous 2021 already, which includes tongue kissing Megan Fox and nearly fighting with MMA star Conor McGregor at the MTV Video Music Awards, seemed none-too-pleased with the Kentucky boo-birds.

9/25/20- Machine Gun Kelly releases a “pop punk” album that went #1.

9/25/21- mgk gets booed at Louder Than Life for talking shit about Slipknot, and punches a guy in the face.

I love my city😂 502 come up! pic.twitter.com/FVFurIgOc7 — H4 • IICHLIWP⚔️🩸 (@bigHstan) September 26, 2021

To his credit, Kelly also brought a fan on stage to sing a duet.

i literally do not use twitter but mgk brought me on stage to sing forget me too yesterday @machinegunkelly #Louderthanlife #MGK this was the best moment of my entire life pic.twitter.com/bZBPJk5owD — Gina Marï 🖤 (@ginamariiiii) September 26, 2021

But, sadly for MGK, that didn’t stop the negative feedback that kept meeting him at the show, which was some 600 miles away from Des Moines, Iowa, where Slipknot was formed.

Warning: Language in the video NSFW.