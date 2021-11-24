Machine Gun Kelly & Miley Cyrus Respond to 2022 Grammy Slight

After the 2022 Grammy Nominations were announced on Tuesday morning (Nov. 23), there were some noteworthy acts left off the list. Noticeably, Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus, both of whom had something to say about the slight, did not receive nominations.

“wtf is wrong with the grammys,” Machine Gun Kelly tweeted after realizing he was left out of the recent 2022 Grammy Nomination list. Kelly, born Colson Baker, is an American rapper and singer. His fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall, peaked at the number one position on the Billboard 200 chart and includes the single “My Ex’s Best Friend.” The 2020 record, was also released within the eligibility period for the 2022 Grammys, which is September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021.

Miley Cyrus, a pop icon, also released her latest album within the eligibility period—Plastic Hearts debuted on November 27, 2020. Yet, both Cyrus and Kelly did not receive a Grammy nomination.

Kelly continued to express his indignation on Twitter. “[T]he ones who gas you up only come around when the flames on,” he wrote. Cyrus also took to the social media platform to express her take on the nominees, albeit more moderate than Kelly’s reaction. The “Wrecking Ball” singer linked to an article of 30 notable artists who have never won a Grammy and captioned the post “[i]n good company.”

Cyrus was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album with Bangerz in 2014 but has yet to win a Grammy category. Read the full list of 2022 Grammy Nominees here.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Interscope Records.