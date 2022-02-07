Machine Gun Kelly Releases New Single “Emo Girl” Featuring Willow Smith

Machine Gun Kelly has a new album set for release on March 25. That record, Mainstream Sellout, will feature the new single “Emo Girl,” featuring fellow pop-punk artist Willow Smith, which MGK just dropped on Friday (February 4).

Check out the new song below.

“Emo Girl” marks the second single from the former rapper-turned-pop-punker, following the previously released “Papercuts.” Fans can preorder the new album now. The new single provides some verve and energy to the genre of music made popular in the early 2000s. “Emo Girl” is an angsty song that embraces guitars and a sense of malaise with modern times.

The recently engaged MGK’s forthcoming release was previously known as Born With Horns—a title that he and friend and producer Travis Barker had tattooed earlier (because they’re besties).

The new album is also understood to be a follow-up to Machine Gun Kelly’s last award-winning release, Tickets To My Downfall.

The new single marks another successful moment in the burgeoning career of Willow, another of the pop-punk genre’s biggest stars. Willow also recently collaborated with Avril Lavigne, who recently signed to Barker’s record label. Their song, “G R O W,” can be seen below.

Directed by Dana Trippe, the video features both Willow and Lavigne singing about healing and growing up, literally. The two are seen becoming larger-than-life figures amongst a downsized cityscape as they “G R O W” into themselves. While Barker plays drums on the track, he is not featured in the video.

