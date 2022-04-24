Machine Gun Kelly Surprises Kelly Clarkson for Her Birthday … on His Birthday

Let’s try this one on for size: Machine Gun Kelly Clarkson.

It works!

It’s the perfect nickname for the pair of friends who share the same birthday week and astrological sign (Taurus). In fact, the two exchanged happy birthdays in a surprise visit by MGK on Clarkson’s show.

Yes, the pop-punk rocker Machine Gun Kelly stopped by (crashed?) Kelly Clarkson’s popular daytime talk show on Friday (April 22) on his birthday to celebrate her birthday, which is Sunday, April 24.

Clarkson, in shock when the rocker came out onto her set (wearing just sandals), greeted MGK, who said he’d just gotten out of bed 15 minutes prior. Wearing pink hair and an unbuttoned shirt, Machine Gun Kelly got the party started in celebration.

After slapping a high-five for the shared birthday week, Machine Gun Kelly shouted, “Hit it, ladies!” as a door opened and a mariachi band popped out to wish Clarkson a happy birthday.

“Thank you guys, that was so sweet,” said Clarkson. “Thank you!”

“Snoop would be so jealous,” Clarkson said, referencing her co-host on the new and popular singing competition show American Song Contest.

Not to be outdone, the musical performance also came with a fountain of queso dip and tortilla chips, which made Clarkson happy. There were also margaritas, which Clarkson sipped joyfully.

“I love this show,” Clarkson said.

See the entire clip below.

In other MGK news, the artist, whose recent album, Mainstream Sellout, just hit No. 1 on Billboard, wrote on social media that he’s already written two more songs for the future deluxe release.

Said the rocker on Twitter: “just made 2 songs for mainstream sellout deluxe album but when i wake up…it’s my birthday !!”

Photo: Weiss Eubanks/ NBCUniversal