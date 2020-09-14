Mackie’s MP Series of professional in-ear monitors, announced earlier this year, expands with three new models. Six different models are available, each targeted to a user’s specific needs. Additionally, Mackie offers the new MP-BTA Bluetooth Adapter, available as an accessory or bundled with the MP-120, MP-220, and MP-240 to add Bluetooth connectivity.

Common features for all units include 40db of sound isolation, shielded braided cable, detachable connector that swivels for increased comfort and durability, ear tips, gold-plated 1/8” to ¼” adapter and a hard case. The three higher-end models come in a clear see-through design.

Here is the breakdown of the models, taken from Mackie’s press information:

Mackie MP-120

SINGLE DYNAMIC DRIVER

The MP-120 houses a single large dynamic driver. This is a high-quality component chosen for its ability to supply plenty of bass without sacrificing high-frequency articulation and vocal detail. This model offers a balanced sound that performs great across the entire spectrum.

Street price: $99.99

Mackie MP-220

DUAL DYNAMIC DRIVER

The MP-220 steps up the count with two dynamic drivers in each monitor. In addition to offering cleaner performance at higher levels, it allows the monitor to achieve higher efficiency evenly across the entire frequency range. Because you have twice the drivers taking care of the same job, they can resolve details and nuance in the sound much better, with increased bass.

Street price: $149.99

Mackie MP-240

DUAL HYBRID DRIVER

The MP-240 keeps the same driver count but reaches the next level of detail and clarity thanks to its hybrid configuration. Instead of two dynamic drivers like the MP-220, this monitor swaps one out for a balanced armature driver and a custom crossover that splits the frequencies between the two drivers.

What does balanced armature mean?

This is a unique type of driver that is ultra-compact and offers incredible efficiency especially with mid to high frequencies. To keep the ample bass response while enhancing the clarity, we went with the hybrid design for the MP-240. This is the perfect combination. Punchy, accurate bass and beautiful mids and highs.

Street price: $199.99

Mackie MP-320

TRIPLE DYNAMIC DRIVER

Upping the driver count to 3, the MP-320 now allows us to separate the frequency spectrum even more with a precision 3-way crossover. By utilizing dynamic drivers, we are able to achieve excellent clarity and imaging while maintaining the excellent low frequency response of dynamic drivers.

Street price: $299.99

Mackie MP-360

TRIPLE BALANCED ARMATURE

Like its sibling above, MP-360 features a 3-way crossover but instead of dynamic drivers, this model is all balanced armature. With the precise nature of this driver type, you will experience breathtaking clarity and detail. This is great for vocalists that need to hear themselves and their mix as faithfully as possible and makes listening to your favorite music a brand-new experience. Features Knowles® Balanced Armature Drivers.

Street price: $399.99

Mackie MP-460

QUAD BALANCED ARMATURE

Using the same balanced armature drivers, MP-460 features a quad driver design for even more clarity and accuracy. Balanced sound, enhanced detail resolution, and incredibly smooth midrange is the name of the game with MP-460. Whether you are a musician, a mixing engineer, or you want to experience your music in a whole new dimension, MP-460 can take you there. Features Knowles® Balanced Armature Drivers.

Street price: $499.99

Mackie MP accessories pack

Mackie MP-BTA Bluetooth Adapter (price range: $99.99-199.99)

For more information, visit www.mackie.com