Big Freedia and Riotron Team Up for New Single, “DROP A BOMB” with Animated Video

The Queen of Bounce is on a roll.

Not only did Big Freedia feature on one of perhaps the biggest tracks of 2022, Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” but now on the heels of that success, Big Freedia has teamed up with Canadian electro-pop artist Riotron for a new song and accompanying animated video for the track”DROP A BOMB.”

The animated video is created by Alex Salyer, who has worked with two other dazzling gals, Miley Cyrus and Trixie Mattel. Salyer is also on the team that puts out the popular Netflix show Big Mouth.

Says Freedia of the new offering, “It was so fun! I loved the process of creating my animated image. We had a great meeting where we were able to see the basics of the animated video, and I just loved it! It really captured the fun energy of the song. Drop a bomb on em!”

“I am absolutely obsessed with Kim Petra’s ‘Coconuts‘ lyric video and when Freedia and I couldn’t make schedules work to do a live-action video, I thought, here’s my chance to do something like that,” offered Riotron, aka Jeff Fettes. “We exchanged ideas with Alex. I pitched him on the concept we had for the original live action video and he just started sketching and animating. All three of us are very queer positive, so you know it was going to be zany an fun and silly and sexy.”

Salyer, who created the new vid, explains, “The song felt like a fun reminder of how important it is to let go of insecurities, drop Everything you’re doing, and dance your butt off as often as you can. I want to highlight queerness in a fun, wacky and joyful way. All are welcome in my cartoon land. Riotron himself was a big reason I wanted to work on this video because he really gets cartoons, fully embraced my animation style and is just great to work with. “

Check out the new video below and give your eyebrows a rest when it’s over.

Image via KMJ PR