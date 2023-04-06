Maggie Rogers Plots North American Tour This Summer

Fresh off of her Feral Joy Tour, Maggie Rogers is back for more.

The artist recently announced her return to the road, mapping out a North American trek that will take her across the continent from July to August.

Aptly dubbed The Summer of ’23 tour, the endeavor will find the singer/songwriter headlining amphitheaters and making festival appearances at Newport Folk, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and more. Rogers will see support from Soccer Mommy and Alvvays along the way. See a list of upcoming dates below.

With this tour, the “Alaska” star is fighting back against the recent Ticketmaster troubles. “In an effort to eliminate bots and lower fees — i’m going analog,” she wrote in a tweet on Thursday (April 6). “come buy a ticket like it’s 1965. I’ll be in person selling tix at music hall of williamsburg tomorrow for the forest hills show. see you there!”

To avoid unsightly surcharges and having to battle bots for tickets, for one day only, fans can make purchases directly from select venues’ box offices. See her post below and find box office information, HERE.

July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

July 25 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

July 27 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

July 28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

July 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

July 31 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

Aug. 3 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage *

Aug. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Aug. 6 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

Aug. 9 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

Aug. 10 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center #

Aug. 11-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

Aug. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

Aug. 16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater #

Aug. 17 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield #

Aug. 29 – Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis

* with Soccer Mommy

# with Alvvays

