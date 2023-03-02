The Lumineers Map Out Late Summer Tour

The Lumineers are returning to the road once again in support of their fourth studio album, the 2022 released BRIGHTSIDE.
Videos by American Songwriter
Videos by American Songwriter
The encore run of dates kicks off in the late summer, beginning in Bangor, Maine, on August 16 before coming to a close at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on September 15. James Bay will act as support along the way.
Their latest release marked a shift for the alt-folk band, one toward a more transcendental sound. “Transcendence—it’s this idea that you can play it for anyone and they’ll see it and understand it and you mean it,” frontman Wesley Schultz explained to American Songwriter. It is an album that has seen great success on the road since its release, so now the BRIGHTSIDE saga continues with another month-long trek.
Before they embark on their late summer stint, the band will be headlining a number of festivals this year. May, especially, will see the group headline the second weekend of the New Orleans Jazz Fest, as well as the third and final day of Atlanta, Georgia’s Shaky Knees festival alongside Hozier, The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty, Future Islands, and more.
Tickets for the upcoming tour will be available for public on-sale on March 10. See a list of dates below.
Upcoming Tour Dates
Aug. 16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 19 – Bethel, NY @ Catbird Festival*
Aug. 22 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
Aug. 25 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
Sept. 1 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass*
Sept. 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Sept. 6 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Sept. 8 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 9 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Sept. 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Photo courtesy of Big Hassle Media