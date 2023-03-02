The Lumineers Map Out Late Summer Tour

The Lumineers are returning to the road once again in support of their fourth studio album, the 2022 released BRIGHTSIDE.

Videos by American Songwriter

The encore run of dates kicks off in the late summer, beginning in Bangor, Maine, on August 16 before coming to a close at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on September 15. James Bay will act as support along the way.

Their latest release marked a shift for the alt-folk band, one toward a more transcendental sound. “Transcendence—it’s this idea that you can play it for anyone and they’ll see it and understand it and you mean it,” frontman Wesley Schultz explained to American Songwriter. It is an album that has seen great success on the road since its release, so now the BRIGHTSIDE saga continues with another month-long trek.

Before they embark on their late summer stint, the band will be headlining a number of festivals this year. May, especially, will see the group headline the second weekend of the New Orleans Jazz Fest, as well as the third and final day of Atlanta, Georgia’s Shaky Knees festival alongside Hozier, The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty, Future Islands, and more.

Tickets for the upcoming tour will be available for public on-sale on March 10. See a list of dates below.

Aug. 16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 19 – Bethel, NY @ Catbird Festival*

Aug. 22 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

Aug. 25 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass*

Sept. 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 6 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 8 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Photo courtesy of Big Hassle Media