Watch: Drake Stops Show after Fan Throws Vape on Stage

Drake is the latest in a long line of musicians that have had to dodge objects while on stage. During a performance in Brooklyn over the weekend, a fan threw their vape up at the rapper, prompting a rather disappointed reaction from him.

During his set at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, a vape was launched up onto the stage. Instead of just rolling with the punches, Drake was determined to get to the bottom of the incident.

“Did you throw a vape up here?” Drake asked the concertgoer who he suspected threw the vape. “Who threw this? Who threw the vape?

“There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the fucking Barclays Center,” he continued. “You got some real-life evaluating to do, throwing this fucking lemon mint vape up here, thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays.”

The interaction had a far lighter vibe to it than some of the reactions of other musicians who have experienced fans throwing things on stage. The Barclays Center posted a clip of the moment on their Instagram, with the coy caption, “Reminder: You cannot vape at Barclays Center.” Check it out below.

Drake previously had to dodge a phone at the beginning of his current tour. The device ended up hitting the rapper in the chest. He remained relatively unphased by that incident.

Other artists who have experienced fans getting throw-happy include Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Harry Styles, and Pink. Rexha suffered a black eye after being hit in the face by a phone while Pink has had everything from ashes to ham chucked up at her from the crowd.

Though she hasn’t fallen victim to this trend yet, Adele commented on the phenomenon at one of her Las Vegas residency shows. “Have you noticed how people are forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage?” she asked the crowd. “Have you seen it? I dare you, dare you to throw something at me. Stop throwing things at the artists!”

