Marc Broussard Continues to Help Others Through New Record

When surrounding yourself with musicians, it’s easy to see how charitable and giving they are to others.

This could likely be because they know all too well what it’s like to struggle. Cutting their teeth in bars, playing for tips, and long hours on the road traveling from city to city can wear on a person. It could also be because they simply want to make a world a better place. This is often done through their songs, but it is also done through philanthropic work. For Marc Broussard, he knows all too well about helping those in need.

The Louisiana native recently released the third installment of the SOS Series ‘A Lullaby Collection SOS III’ and a new book, ‘I Love You for You,’ with part of the proceeds going to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA.

“Those records are multi-faceted in how we go about making them and about the philosophy behind them, all of which is still developing. The goal is to make the record for as little money as possible. With this particular album, it was mainly centered around a piano, acoustic guitar and some strings. The overall goal, of course, is to raise money for the St. Jude affiliated hospital that has become a revolution for this area. I just want to support them in as many ways as I can.”

The eleven-track collection is comprised of all covers and one original song from Broussard himself.

His work helping others first began in 2005, when he helped victims of Hurricane Katrina through ‘Bootleg To Benefit the Victims of Hurricane Katrina.’ He has also taken part in a USO tour to entertain troops in the Middle East as well as raise money for causes like the United Way and Habitat for Humanity.

His work will not stop as him and the rest of the world ride out this coronavirus storm. He is currently raising money for those in need during this difficult time. “We’ve already got some donations in, I’ve put up some money myself, and we’re also going to be selling some t-shirts and hopefully raise some money for the kids who need fed. We are also going to help out some aging musicians who have lost a lot of their work because of all this.”

To learn more about Broussard and his efforts to help those in need, visit his website www.MarcBroussard.com or on social media @MarcBroussard.

‘A Lullaby Collection SOS III’ is available on streaming platforms everywhere today!