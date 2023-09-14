9 Best Subwoofers of 2023

Do you ever feel like your home theater system is missing something? Like the bass just isn't quite right? Many people find that their subwoofers just aren't powerful enough to deliver the deep bass they want.

If you're in this boat, don't worry. There are plenty of great subwoofers on the market that can help you solve this problem. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the best subwoofers available, and we'll help you choose the best subwoofer for you.

So whether you're looking for a powerful subwoofer for your home theater or a smaller one for your apartment, we've got you covered.

We’ve also included a Buyer’s Guide with tips and key factors to keep in mind when shopping for this product.

Our #1 pick is the SVS SB-1000 because it offers a clean bass response and delivers remarkable quality at an affordable price point, making it a popular choice among both audiophiles and home theater enthusiasts.

Best Subwoofers

1. Best Overall – SVS SB-1000

SPECS

Driver: 12" (305 mm)

12" (305 mm) Amplifier: Sledge STA-300D with 325 watts RMS continuous power (725+ watts peak power)

Sledge STA-300D with 325 watts RMS continuous power (725+ watts peak power) Frequency response: 20 to 270 Hz (-3 dB)

20 to 270 Hz (-3 dB) Sensitivity: 89 dB @ 2.83 volts / 1 meter

The SVS SB-1000 is a sealed subwoofer known for its tight bass response. It has a 12-inch driver and features SVS's patented SoundPath port design, a technology that helps reduce port noise and distortion.

The SoundPath port is designed to direct the airflow evenly, which helps improve the overall sound quality of the subwoofer. This filter helps remove low-frequency noise from the subwoofer's output, which can be helpful to prevent the subwoofer from distorting when reproducing low frequencies.

The SB-1000 is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms since it can produce powerful bass waves that will fill the room without being overwhelming.

This subwoofer is also relatively easy to set up. It has a simple control panel with a few basic settings.

Overall, the SVS SB-1000 is one of the best powered subwoofers for those who have a small room and are looking for a clean bass response. It is a bit pricey, but it is worth the investment for those who want the best possible audio quality.

2. Best Modern Design Subwoofer – Klipsch Reference R-120SW

SPECS

Driver: 12" (305 mm) spun-copper IMG woofer

12" (305 mm) spun-copper IMG woofer Amplifier: Class D with 400 watts RMS continuous power (800 watts peak power)

Class D with 400 watts RMS continuous power (800 watts peak power) Frequency response: 29 to 120 Hz (-3 dB)

29 to 120 Hz (-3 dB) Sensitivity: 88 dB @ 2.83 volts / 1 meter

The Klipsch Reference R-120SW is a ported subwoofer known for its powerful bass and sleek design.

The R-120SW also features Klipsch's patented Tractrix horn design, which helps improve the dispersion of the sound waves and create an enveloping sound experience.

The Tractrix horn design is known for its wide dispersion pattern, which means that the sound waves are dispersed evenly throughout the space.

This subwoofer is also very efficient since it is powered by a Class-D amplifier that delivers 300 watts RMS and 600 watts peak power.

Overall, the Klipsch Reference R-120SW is one of the best sealed subwoofers for those who are looking for a powerful bass response. It is affordable and easy to set up, making it a good value for the money.

3. Best Wireless Subwoofer – Sonos Sub

SPECS

Driver: 10" (254 mm) downward-firing driver

10" (254 mm) downward-firing driver Amplifier: Class D with 125 watts RMS continuous power (300 watts peak power)

Class D with 125 watts RMS continuous power (300 watts peak power) Frequency response: 25 to 200 Hz (-3 dB)

The Sonos Sub is a wireless subwoofer designed to work with other Sonos speakers. It is known for its strong bass response and minimalist design.

The Sub has a perfect combination of a 10-inch driver and a Class-D amplifier that allows the Sub to produce strong bass that will fill even the largest rooms.

The Sub is also wireless, which means that it can be placed anywhere in your home without the need for cables. It can be controlled using the Sonos app, which allows you to adjust the bass level, crossover frequency, and phase.

Overall, the Sonos Sub is a great powered subwoofer that offers a lot of features and performance for the price. If you have a large room or if you want a subwoofer that can handle a lot of bass, then the Sonos Sub is a good choice.

You can also combine it with a pair of wireless speakers to make your room as clutter-free as possible.

4. Best Budget Subwoofer – Polk Audio HTS 10

SPECS

Driver: 10" (254 mm) driver

10" (254 mm) driver Amplifier: Class D with 100 watts RMS continuous power (200 watts peak power)

Class D with 100 watts RMS continuous power (200 watts peak power) Frequency response: 30 to 120 Hz (-3 dB)

30 to 120 Hz (-3 dB) Sensitivity: 86 dB @ 2.83 volts / 1 meter

The Polk Audio HTS 10 is a reliable subwoofer known for its accurate bass response. It’s affordable and easy to set up, making it a good value for the money.

This subwoofer features Polk's patented Power Port technology, which helps reduce port noise. When the air moves out of the port, it creates turbulence, which can cause noise.

Polk's Power Port technology helps reduce this turbulence by using a flared port design that smoothes out the airflow, which, in turn, reduces noise.

In addition to reducing noise, Polk's Power Port also helps improve bass response. This is because the flare increases the efficiency of the port, which means that more air can move through the port, resulting in deeper bass.

Overall, the Polk Audio HTS 10 is the best subwoofer for those who are looking for an accurate bass response in a small room. If you have a large room or if you want a subwoofer that can handle a lot of bass, then the Polk Audio HTS 10 may not be the best option for you.

5. Best Small Subwoofer – KEF KC62

SPECS

Driver: 2 x 6.5" (165 mm) Uni-Core Force Cancelling driver

2 x 6.5" (165 mm) Uni-Core Force Cancelling driver Amplifier: Class D with 1000 watts RMS continuous power (2000 watts peak power)

Class D with 1000 watts RMS continuous power (2000 watts peak power) Frequency response: 11 to 200 Hz (-3 dB)

11 to 200 Hz (-3 dB) Sensitivity: 89 dB @ 2.83 volts / 1 meter

The KEF KC62 is a compact subwoofer great for those looking for powerful bass in a small space.

The KC62 is also known for its sleek design. It is a cylindrical subwoofer that is only 11 inches in diameter and 12 inches tall, which makes it easy to place in any room.

The KC62 also features KEF's Uni-Q driver array. This array consists of a tweeter and a mid-woofer that are mounted in the same acoustic center, which helps create a more accurate soundstage.

Overall, the KEF KC62 is a great powered subwoofer that offers a lot of features for the price. It is a good choice for those who are looking for deep bass in a small space.

6. Best Affordable Subwoofer – Polk Audio PSW10

SPECS

Driver: 10" (254 mm) driver

10" (254 mm) driver Amplifier: Class D with 50 watts RMS continuous power (100 watts peak power)

Class D with 50 watts RMS continuous power (100 watts peak power) Frequency response: 35 to 160 Hz (-3 dB)

35 to 160 Hz (-3 dB) Sensitivity: 84 dB @ 2.83 volts / 1 meter

The Polk Audio PSW10 is a budget-friendly subwoofer that has a simple design. It is a ported subwoofer that has a black finish so it’s easy to blend in with any decor.

It has a 10-inch driver and a 50-watt RMS amplifier, a combination that generates a strong bass that can fill medium rooms.

Just like the Polk Audio HTS 10, the PSW10 also features Polk's patented Power Port technology, which helps reduce port noise.

The PSW10 is a great choice for those who are looking for a subwoofer that won’t break the bank but will still produce good bass quality in a medium-sized room.

Overall, the Polk Audio PSW10 is a great subwoofer for the price. It is a good choice for those who are looking for a powerful subwoofer without spending a lot of money.

7. Best Subwoofer for a Home Theater – Fluance DB10W

SPECS

Driver: 10" (254 mm) driver

10" (254 mm) driver Amplifier: Class D with 45 watts RMS continuous power (120 watts peak power)

Class D with 45 watts RMS continuous power (120 watts peak power) Frequency response: 38 to 180 Hz (-3 dB)

38 to 180 Hz (-3 dB) Sensitivity: 87 dB @ 2.83 volts / 1 meter

The Fluance DB10W has a few special features that make it a good choice for home theater use.

First, it comes with a variable low-pass filter. This filter allows you to adjust the frequency range that the subwoofer plays, which can prevent the subwoofer from overpowering the other speakers in your system.

Second, it has phase control, a knob that allows you to adjust the phase of the subwoofer. This feature can be helpful to improve the soundstage of your system.

It also comes with a subsonic filter that helps remove low-frequency noise from the subwoofer's output. This can be helpful to prevent the subwoofer from distorting and it helps improve the overall sound quality.

The DB10W is a great choice for those who are looking for the perfect subwoofer to add to their sound system used to watch movies: Its additional features make it perfect for watching movies.

8. Best High-End Subwoofer – ELAC Varro Dual Reference DS1200

SPECS

Frequency response: 17 Hz - 150 Hz (anechoic)

17 Hz - 150 Hz (anechoic) Sensitivity: 88 dB

88 dB Impedance: 4 ohms

4 ohms Amplifier power: 1,200 watts RMS

The ELAC Varro Dual Reference DS1200 is a high-end subwoofer that comes with a number of features that help improve its performance, such as a DSP (digital signal processor) and a ported cabinet.

Its Digital Signal Processor can be used to adjust the subwoofer's frequency response to match the room acoustics, correct for room anomalies (such as standing waves), and set the crossover frequency between the subwoofer and the main speakers.

The DS1200 is a great choice for those looking for a subwoofer that can deliver strong bass without sacrificing accuracy. It is also a good choice for those who want a product that can be used for both home theater and music listening.

If you have a large room or if you want a subwoofer that can handle a lot of bass, then the DS1200 can be a good choice. However, if you have a small room or if you are on a budget, then you may want to consider a different option.

Overall, the ELAC Varro Dual Reference DS1200 is a great high-end subwoofer that is sure to please even the most discerning audiophile. It is a bit expensive, but it is worth the price for those who are looking for the best possible bass performance.

9. Best Subwoofer for Gaming – NZXT Relay PC Gaming Subwoofer

SPECS

Frequency response: 35 Hz - 200 Hz

35 Hz - 200 Hz Sensitivity: 86 dB

86 dB Impedance: 3 ohm

3 ohm Amplifier power: 140 watts RMS

The NZXT Relay PC Gaming Subwoofer is a powered subwoofer designed to deliver the best bass for your PC gaming experience. It doesn’t take up a lot of space, and it can also be used for music listening.

Some of its most relevant features are its variable low-pass filter, which allows you to adjust to your liking the frequency range that the subwoofer will play; its phase control, a feature that lets you adjust the phase of the subwoofer's signal; and the bass boost, which lets you increase the amount of bass that is being produced.

Also, this subwoofer can be connected to your PC using a 3.5mm audio jack, a standard audio connection used in many gaming headsets and speakers.

Overall, the NZXT Relay PC Gaming Subwoofer is a good choice for those who are looking for a compact subwoofer for their gaming experience. It has a number of features that help improve its performance, and it's easy to connect to your PC.

Best Subwoofers Buyer's Guide

When shopping for a subwoofer, there are a few important things to keep in mind so that you choose the right one for your needs: the acoustics of your room, the subwoofer's frequency response, its power, and its sensitivity.

Acoustics

The size of your room and its acoustics significantly impact how a subwoofer performs. Larger rooms usually require more powerful subwoofers to fill the space with bass, for example. Also, the room's layout, walls, and furniture can affect bass response and may need adjustments.

Frequency Response

The frequency response of a subwoofer is the range of frequencies that it can reproduce. A subwoofer with a wider frequency response will be able to produce a wider range of bass sounds.

When choosing a subwoofer, it’s important to consider the frequency response that you need.

If you listen to a lot of music with strong bass, you will need a subwoofer with a lower frequency response. If you're planning to use your subwoofer mostly for a movie night, you may not need as much controlled bass.

Power

The power of a subwoofer is measured in watts. The more watts a subwoofer has, the more power it has. However, it’s important to keep in mind that not all subwoofers with more watts are necessarily better. The quality of the amplifier and the driver also play a role in the overall audio quality.

Sensitivity

The sensitivity of a subwoofer is a measure of how loud it can play for a given amount of power. A subwoofer with higher sensitivity will be louder than a subwoofer with lower sensitivity.

If you have a small room, you may not need a subwoofer with very high sensitivity. However, if you have a large room or if you want to play the subwoofer very loud, you will need a subwoofer with higher sensitivity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What size subwoofer should I get?

The size of the subwoofer you should get depends on a few factors, including the size of your room, your listening preferences, and your budget.

The size of your room is the most important factor to consider when choosing a subwoofer size. A larger room will require a larger subwoofer to produce the same amount of bass.

For example, a small room might be fine with a 10-inch subwoofer, while a large room might need a 12-inch or even 15-inch subwoofer.

Your listening preferences are another important factor to consider. If you listen to a lot of music with deep bass, you’ll need a larger subwoofer than if you mostly listen to movies.

This is because music often has lower frequencies than movies, so you will need a subwoofer that can reproduce those frequencies.

Your budget is also a factor to keep in mind. Subwoofers come in a wide range of prices, so it’s important to set a budget before you start shopping so that you don’t overspend.

How do I set up a subwoofer in my room?

First, you should choose a place for the subwoofer. The best place for a subwoofer is in the corner of a room: This will help increase the bass output. Avoid placing the subwoofer near walls or other objects since this can cause the bass to become muddy and distorted.

Second, connect the subwoofer to your receiver. The subwoofer will typically have RCA inputs, so you have to connect these inputs to the outputs on your receiver.

Third, don’t forget to set the crossover frequency. The crossover frequency is the point at which the subwoofer takes over from the speakers for bass frequencies.

The best crossover frequency will vary depending on the shape of your room and the speakers you are using. Experiment with different frequencies until you find one that sounds best to you.

It’s important to keep in mind that the volume of the subwoofer should be set so that it doesn’t overpower the other speakers. Start with the volume level low and then increase it until you find a level that you are comfortable with.

Can I connect multiple subwoofers to my system?

Yes, you can definitely connect multiple subwoofers to your system.

This can be done by connecting the subwoofers in parallel to the same output on the receiver. This is the simplest way to connect multiple subwoofers, but it doesn’t give you as much control over the sound.

You can also connect them in series to each other. This configuration is more complex, but it gives you more control over the sound.

Another option is to use the bi-amp configuration, in which each subwoofer is connected to a separate amplifier. This is the most complex option, but it gives you the most control over the sound.

The best way to connect multiple subwoofers depends on your needs and preferences. If you are looking for the simplest solution, parallel configuration is the best choice. If you want more control over the sound, series or bi-amp configuration is the better choice.

Are wireless subwoofers as good as wired ones?

The wireless option is more convenient to set up and move around because it doesn't require any cables. However, this option can be more expensive than the wired alternative, and it can be more susceptible to interference from other wireless devices.

Wired subwoofers are generally less expensive than wireless ones, and they are less likely to be affected by interference. However, they can be more difficult to move around, and they need cables, which can get in the way.

In terms of sound quality, both wireless and wired subwoofers can produce great bass. Some people believe that wired subwoofers can produce slightly better sound quality than wireless ones because wired ones are not subject to the same signal degradation as the wireless alternative.

In any case, the best type of subwoofer for you depends on your needs. If you’re looking for a convenient and easy-to-set-up subwoofer, then a wireless subwoofer is a good option. If you are looking for the best possible sound quality, then a wired subwoofer is a better choice.

Conclusion

When shopping for subwoofers, don’t forget to take into account the acoustics of your room, and the frequency response, power, and sensitivity of the subwoofer.

Our #1 pick is the SVS SB-1000 because it is a powerful subwoofer with a great bass response that provides excellent sound quality at a good price.

If you don't have much space in your room and you're looking for a small subwoofer that delivers great bass, we suggest you try the KEF KC62. It is the best subwoofer for small spaces.