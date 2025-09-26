“The Best Guitar I’ve Ever Played?”: Opeth Guitarist Mikael Åkerfeldt’s New Signature Martin Is Not What You’d Expect

Prog-metal guitar legend reveals a tasteful collab that will appeal to all players, not just metalheads

When you think of metal music, the acoustic guitar is just about the last instrument that comes to mind—including orchestral instruments. But over the years, some rare talents have emerged that successfully blend metal with folk and classical influences, to stunning effect.

One such talent is Opeth frontman, guitarist, and primary songwriter Mikael Åkerfeldt. Since joining the band in the 1990s, Åkerfeldt has led the band from their death metal roots into a rich sonic world that doesn't shy away from traditional and classical influences. And his new Martin OM Mikael Åkerfeldt reflects this combination perfectly, blending a traditional body style and aesthetic with features and materials that emphasize modern playability. The result is a truly historic collaboration.

“Is this the best guitar I’ve ever played? Including the ones in (Martin's) museum? I believe so,” Mikael said. “It just sings—the resonance, the clarity, the low end. Everything about it feels magnificent.”

Martin OM Mikael Åkerfeldt: Specs and Features

The OM Mikael Åkerfeldt starts with an OM body shape. A torrefied spruce top is paired with a three-piece back of Guatemalan rosewood with an East Indian Rosewood wedge. Inside, Martin's Golden Era X-Bracing provides the warmth, response, and sustain of a prewar guitar. It's a classy and subtle design that reflects Åkerfeldt's passion and respect for tradition. After all, the guitarist sold Martins in a shop in Stockholm back in the early '90s, so his roots run deep.

Where the OM Mikael Åkerfeldt takes something of a left turn is when you get to the neck. Martin and Åkerfeldt have broken new ground here with the inclusion of a Low Profile Velocity neck—usually reserved for SC models—that's designed to provide a comfortable and fast electric-like feel. A traditional, understated body with a metal shredder neck profile? That's Åkerfeldt to a tee.

Topping it all off is a touch of the Gothic with black mother-of-pearl Roman numeral fret markers—very cool—and black Liquidmetal bridge pins.

Unfortunately for most of us, only 74 guitars have been made—honoring Åkerfeldt's 1974 birth year—and, suitably, securing one will cost you a pretty penny ($6,999). Learn more at Martinguitar.com.

Image credit: Martin/Klara Rönnqvist Fors