Russ Announces Short North American Summer Tour in 2024

Singer/songwriter and rapper Russ is kicking off a brief North American tour this summer! The It Was You All Along Tour will feature rapper 6LACK and hip-hop artist Melii as supporting artists and will only run for 10 dates in the US and Canada. Russ is expected to perform some of his biggest hits during this mini tour, including “See You Soon” and “Empty”.

The Russ 2024 Tour will start on May 31 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. While we hope that Russ adds more dates to this short tour, if none are added, the tour should close on June 28 in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.

The Live Nation and Spotify presale events for this tour are happening right now on Ticketmaster. Head over to the platform, log in, and wait in the queue for your chance to score early tickets.

General on-sale will start on March 15 through Ticketmaster and Stubhub. If your chosen date is sold out, we recommend hitting up Stubhub to see what’s available. Not only does Stubhub often have tickets available to sold-out shows, but you might get lucky and find tickets for cheaper than face value.

This tour is short and Russ fans will not wait around to snatch their tickets. Get yours before it’s too late!

May 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 2 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

June 6 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

June 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

June 13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

June 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

June 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

June 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

