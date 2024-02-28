Meet Maddi Jane, the Singer/Rapper Who Delighted and Baffled ‘The Voice’ Judges

Coach Chance has a fellow Windy City rapper on his team, but he didn’t come by her easily. Maddi Jane stunned every member of The Voice coaching panel with her electrifying cover of RAYE and 070 Shake’s “Escapism.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The 24-year-old Chicagoan began her blind audition by rapping, which admittedly caught the coaches off guard. As soon as she sang her first note, however, the red chairs started turning — and they didn’t stop turning. Pretty soon, Jane had clinched a coveted four (five?)-chair turn.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Maddi Jane Receives Four-Chair Turn With Epic “Escapism” Cover]

Who Is Maddi Jane?

As a preteen, Jane (born Madeleine Jane Gray) appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She has appeared in acting projects such as “Makin’ It!” and “Pizza & Karaoke,” according to her IMDB page.

The artist has garnered more than 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she showcases her singing prowess with covers of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” and more.

Just last year, she released her first album, Rockstar. We’ll see if Jane continues to build on that momentum during her stint on The Voice.

“We Don’t Get a Lot of Artists Like You On The Voice”

John Legend, the first coach to turn his chair, praised Jane’s “confidence and stage presence.”

“But also with the voice to back it up,” the EGOT winner said. “It is not easy to rap/sing. It takes a lot of breath, takes a lot of rhythm and flow. You did all of that really well.”

Maddi Jane has versatility and four chairs! #TheVoice — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) February 28, 2024

Still, Legend acknowledged he had an uphill battle after hearing Jane’s hometown.

” Yeah, come get on Team Chance, that’s all I gotta say,” the Chicago rapper said.

He elaborated: “There’s an added bit of pressure that goes on the artist because they’re working so hard to get the chair turns. And instead of you shrinking in or being distracted by it, you instantly started turning up… That’s really what we look for on the show. You’re obviously a star, like everybody said.”

The rapper (born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett) laid out a roadmap for Jane, highlighting his experience with blending genres and platforming young artists. Ultimately, Jane chose Team Chance.

Featured image courtesy of (@maddijanemusic on Instagram