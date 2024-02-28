‘The Voice’ Fans Aren’t Loving the Country Music Takeover

Since debuting back in April 2011, The Voice has welcomed countless singers who hoped for nothing more than to earn a spot on the show and make it to the finale. Throughout the years, the show presented talented performers from all genres of music. But season 25 is different. While singers from all genres are urged to audition, the coaches consist of three country singers. There is the country icon Reba McEntire and then the duo group Dan + Shay. With country music dominating the chairs, some fans aren’t thrilled about the decision.

Although fans love the dynamic between the judges, many found issues with how much country music seemed to take over. Looking on social media, fans expressed their disdain for the genre, writing, “To much country on The Voice so far. I know many enjoy it but I personally can’t tolerate it.” Another comment read, “Season 25… the season for COUNTRY.” And one person insisted, “The more country, the worse for the show. But they still don’t get it.”

Too much country on #TheVoice so far 🙄 I know many enjoy it but I personally can’t tolerate it. 😬 — Beth (@BethAnnK18) February 28, 2024

The more country, the worse for the show. But they still don’t get it #TheVoice — dramabananna (@dramabananna) February 28, 2024

While fans voiced their opinions online, other fans believed The Voice was missing the talents of both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. “I think the show is sorely missing the personalities of Blake and Kelly.”

I think the show is sorely missing the personalities of Blake and Kelly #TheVoice — Luke Everhart🥋 (@LukeEverhart1) February 28, 2024

Dan + Shay Share The Importance Of Being On ‘The Voice’

Fans might not like the powerful ballads of country music, but Dan + Shay is thoroughly enjoying the opportunity to help young artists on The Voice. Speaking ahead of the season 25 premiere, Shay Mooney admitted to being a fan of the show for years before getting the call. When that call came, he insisted, “It’s changed everything for us.” Knowing the impact they can have on aspiring artists, he explained, “I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it’s been an amazing experience.”

Be sure to tune in to The Voice on NBC to see which singers decided to team with Dan + Shay. For those who might not have cable, episodes are available the following day on Peacock.



