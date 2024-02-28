‘The Voice’ Maddi Jane Receives Four-Chair Turn With Epic “Escapism” Cover

Kicking off season 25 of The Voice on Monday, the second night of blind auditions continues to showcase top talent among all genres of music. One singer who found her way to the stage was 24-year-old Maddi Jane. Looking to coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay, the singer received more than she could handle when all the coaches turned their chairs. Given her performance of RAYE and 070 Shake’s “Escapism”, the coaches struggled to convince the singer as Jane seemed to know what she brought to the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

While excited to receive praise from the judges, Jane wasn’t just looking for any coach. After revealing she grew up in Chicago, Chance the Rapper hoped his love for the city would be enough. But the contestant wanted more, literally. She said, “I’m gonna need just a little bit more than that, though.”

we just can’t get enough of @maddijanemusic's EPIC Blinds audition to "Escapism" by @raye & 070 Shake 😍🌟 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/Wdud6IfrzZ — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) February 28, 2024

Loving her response, Chance the Rapper admitted, “You deserve a lot more than that.” He continued, “You’re obviously a star, like everybody said. What I would bring to you as a coach is, I like to genre-blend and also, my whole job here is just to platform young artists…and be a support system.”

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ OK3 Finally Reveals Which Coach They Will Team With After 4-Chair Turn]

‘The Voice’ Fans Love Maddi Jane And The Coach She Picked

Hearing exactly what she wanted, Jane decided to team up with Chance the Rapper and fans loved her choice. Comments included, “When This contestant Rap & Sang ”Escapism” By #Ray During Her first blind audition of #TheVoice Tonight Wow I thought She did such A great Job Her performance took me back When I was A teenager When Rap use to be music I had put Her on My team app & I’m glad She pick Chance!!!” Another person added, “You remind me of an Artist on S24 Named Nini Iris. Girl, love your Style and Stage Presence. By far my favorite Artist on the Show.”

When This contestant Rap & Sang ''Escapism'' By #Ray During Her first blind audition of #TheVoice Tonight Wow I thought She did such A great Job Her performance took me back When I was A teenager When Rap use to be music I had put Her on My team app & I'm glad She pick Chance!!! — Jillian Balcazar (@BalcazarJillian) February 28, 2024

Having spent time on The Voice during season 23, Chance the Rapper shared his enthusiasm for season 25, but he did miss one person. When speaking with ET, he said, “To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew… I do miss Blake, but it’s just cool to be back in the building.”

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Ebony)