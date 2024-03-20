Maddie Jane and Nadège’s Electric Battles Performance Has ‘The Voice’ Coaches Plotting a Steal

The Voice coach Chance the Rapper may be in danger on season 25. More than one coach floated the word “steal” following Maddi Jane and Nadège’s dazzling performance in tonight’s (March 19) episode.

“I’m sitting here waiting to steal somebody, I’m telling you now,” fellow coach John Legend joked (maybe?)

Maddi Jane, Nadège Stun ‘The Voice’ Coaches

The two women were turning heads before they ever sang a note. Maddi walked onstage with all the swagger of a video game character. “I would buy the Maddi skin, for sure,” said Shay Mooney, of coaching duo Dan + Shay.

Nadège was equally dressed for the part in a white tank and black leather pants.

Then, the two members of Team Chance launched headfirst into their rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” The song was first recorded in 1967 by Frankie Valli. The women’s voices blended seamlessly for a thoroughly modern take.

Talks of Stealing Begin

“That’s my team!” Chance exclaimed when they sang the final note.

Dan Smyers was quick to remind that Chance The Voice is a competition. “Somebody’s going to use a steal,” he warned. “It may not be your team anymore.”

Both Smyers and his coaching partner had only glowing reviews of the performance. “You guys commanded the attention that that song deserved,” Mooney said.

Legend turned his chair for both Maddi and Nadège. He even challenged Chance to a harmony-off to win over Nadège. However, the Florida native ultimately chose the Chicago rapper.

“I fought for both of you and I’m so jealous that you are not on Team Legend right now,” the “Ordinary People” singer said. “You found your own ways of being yourself while also being great together.”

Coach Reba McEntire seemed relieved the elimination wasn’t on her shoulders. “Can y’all just sing three or four more songs for us and help us make our decision?” the “Fancy” singer joked.

Chance was in awe of the talent on his team. He praised Nadège’s “pure and earnest and real” qualities, along with her knowledge of music.

“Maddi, you have a superstar presence… But beyond the showing off, because a lot of people can do that, you have an amazing vocal strength,” he told the 24-year-old Chicagoan.

“I feel, like, fulfilled by that performance,” Chance said.

