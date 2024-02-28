‘The Voice’ Season 25, Episode 2 Full Recap: Every Blind Audition and Who They Chose as Their Coach

The drama continued tonight (Feb. 27) on the second episode of The Voice season 25. Here’s a recap of everyone who earned chair turns tonight, plus who they chose as their coaches.

OK3, “Made You Look” – Team Legend

Much to viewers’ chagrin, The Voice’s season 25 premiere ended before OK3 chose their team. The Oklahoma City-based pop trio scored a coveted four-chair turn with their sassy cover of Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look.”

After hearing pitches from all the coaches, Kenna, Sierra, and Courtney picked Team Legend.

Maddi Jane, “Escapism” – Team Chance

The 24-year-old Chicagoan began her blind audition by rapping, which admittedly caught the coaches off guard. As soon as she sang the first note of RAYE and 070 Shake’s “Escapism,” the chairs started turning.

Ultimately, Jane went with fellow Windy City native Chance the Rapper. The 30-year-old highlighted his experience with blending genres and platforming young artists.

Donny Van Slee, “Greatest Love Story” – Team Reba

While some fans complained of country artist fatigue with this year’s batch of The Voice hopefuls, Donny Van Slee won hearts and minds with his version of LANCO’s “Greatest Love Story.” And who better to snatch him up than the Queen of Country herself? (She did have to block Dan + Shay first though: “Buckle up, buttercup,” the fiery redhead told the duo.)

Karen Waldrup, “Bye Bye” – Team Dan + Shay

It didn’t take Dan + Shay long to return the favor. The country-pop duo blocked McEntire from coaching Karen Waldrup, whose performance of Jo Dee Messina’s “Bye Bye” sparkled just as much her spangled silver vest. Waldrup joins Team Dan + Shay on The Voice.

Gabriel Goes, “What I Got” – Team Chance

Gabriel Goes, the singing surfer, hung 10 with his cover of Sublime’s “What I Got.” (And honestly, what better song for a surfer?) The Hawaiian landed on Team Chance.

Gene Taylor, “Lights” – Team Legend

Legend was the first to turn during Taylor’s blinding rendition of Journey’s “Lights,” but definitely not the last. The 33-year-old Brooklynite scored a four-chair turn on The Voice, but ultimately went with Team Legend.

He was the first contestant to bring me to tears, he was so good. 💗 — TinSan (@TinaASanders) February 28, 2024

“I always love a tenor that can sing those beautiful, big notes,” Legend said. “But also you had so much finesse.”

Featured image by NBCUniversal