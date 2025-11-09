A Twenty One Pilots Social Media Post Is Fueling Rumors About the White Stripes’ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Nearly a quarter century after their breakout album White Blood Cells, the White Stripes are getting their due. Tonight (Saturday, Nov. 8), the Detroit rock duo will join the ranks of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, and more.

Videos by American Songwriter

Former husband-and-wife team Jack and Meg White haven’t shared a stage since July 2007, during what Meg White accurately predicted was the band’s final show. However, a social media post from another Midwestern alt-rock duo has the online rumor mill buzzing as tonight’s ceremony draws closer.

Will Meg White Join Her Ex For the White Stripes’ Hall of Fame Performance?

Even at the peak of the White Stripes’ success, drummer Meg White remained something of an enigma. Jack White effectively functioned as the band’s mouthpiece, conducting most interviews.

“To me, [being recognized] is like if your boss came every morning and tapped you on the head to wake you up,” Meg told Nylon in 2007. “It’s like, not now.”

As the minutes tick by, fans are on high alert thanks to this Oct. 30 social media post from indie-pop duo Twenty-One Pilots. “meg and jack thanks for having us be a part of your induction to the rock and roll hall of fame.. no group more deserving than the freaking white stripes.. josh and i are working on seven nation army now, and hope to give it every bit of justice it deserves.. nov8,” the post read.

meg and jack

thanks for having us be a part of your induction to the rock and roll hall of fame..

no group more deserving than the freaking white stripes..

josh and i are working on seven nation army now, and hope to give it every bit of justice it deserves..

nov8 — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) October 30, 2025

Naturally, many fans are now speculating that vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun will join the White Stripes onstage for their moment in the spotlight. And beyond that, everyone is now holding their breath to see if Jack White takes that stage alone or alongside his ex-wife.

[RELATED: “It Was a Disaster”: Jack White Recounts the Time the White Stripes Got Kicked Out of “Hotel Yorba”]

See the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induct Its Class of 2025

Some Redditors were less optimistic. “Highly unlikely she shows. Zero chance she plays,” one wrote.

So, will the White Stripes reunite for the first time in 16 years? You’ll have to tune into Disney+ at 8 p.m. Eastern to find out.

Featured image by Jon Super/Redferns