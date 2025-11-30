Megan Moroney Has Meeting This Massive Pop Star on Her Bucket List: “Everyone in the World Will Know”

While Megan Moroney has cultivated an “emo cowgirl” style that is uniquely her own, she never fails to acknowledge the other female country artists who have helped shape her path. She has credited Kacey Musgraves’ 2013 major-label debut, Same Trailer Different Park, with inspiring her to take up songwriting in the first place. And of course, most female country singer-songwriters who have enjoyed any measure of success in the past two decades owe something to Taylor Swift. While their paths haven’t crossed yet, Moroney, 28, is holding out hope of one day thanking the “Anti-Hero” star, 35, in person.

“I have not met Taylor Swift, and I think when I do, everyone in the world will know that I met Taylor Swift,” the “Am I Okay?” singer said in a recent People interview.

Indeed, the People reporter noted that Swift’s latest album, Life of a Showgirl, played in the background of the interview at Moroney’s request. “I just find it so inspiring that she can put out 12 different albums, and they all sound different,” she said.

It isn’t just Swift’s extraordinary songwriting capabilities that Moroney has taken notes on, however—it’s also her razor-sharp business acumen. “The way that she’s handled the business side of things is something that I’ve learned from,” said the University of Georgia marketing alum. “So I’d like to thank her, and maybe get some drinks or something.”

Megan Moroney is Excited to Welcome Her “Favorite Child”

Megan Moroney is stepping into a newer, brighter era. After the royal blue hues of her sophomore album Am I Okay?, the CMA Award-winning artist officially transitioned to hot pink with a social media post announcing her next project. Cloud Nine drops Feb. 20, and the “Beautiful Things” singer is ready.

“It’s the most excited I’ve been about an album release so far, and I think it’s because I [had] the most time to work on this one,” she told People.

And forget not playing favorites—Moroney has already christened Cloud Nine her “favorite child.” “I think I would ditch the first two for this one,” she joked.

