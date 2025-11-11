Shooter Jennings Confirms a Waylon Jennings Documentary Is in the Works—and That Willie Nelson Is Involved

One of the pioneers behind outlaw country, Waylon Jennings embraced the subgenre with hits like “Lonesome, On’ry and Mean.” He also joined Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and Johnny Cash in the supergroup the Highwaymen. Unlike some singers who only project a persona, Jennings was country music. And just one year before his death in 2002, the singer entered the Country Music Hall of Fame. But with it being over two decades since Jennings passed away, it seems that a new documentary surrounding the country legend is in the works.

Videos by American Songwriter

Again, Jennings passed away in 2002, yet he continues to entertain fans not only with his classics but with new music. Thanks to Shooter, a collection of archival songs surfaced, including special recordings Jennings made during the ’70s and ’80s. Getting to work, Shooter turned those songs into three different albums. The first, Songbird, hit shelves back in October.

For one fan, they wanted more than a new album when they posted a question on Twitter, asking Shooter, “With all the bad movies and documentaries about folks I don’t care about, how about a documentary about Waylon?”

[RELATED: 3 Waylon Jennings Songs That Prove He Is One of the Greatest Songwriters of All Time]

Waylon Jennings Getting More Than A New Album

A simple question was more than enough to catch the attention of Shooter, who responded, “There is an official Waylon documentary underway with my good friend Greg Olliver (Lemmy, Chasing Whiskey) directing.”

There is an official Waylon documentary underway with my good friend Greg Olliver (Lemmy, Chasing Whiskey) directing. Willie was interviewed yesterday. He also filmed all of me finding, preparing and finishing the Songbird (and future) albums. https://t.co/JTDsPfV2lK — Shooter Jennings (@shooterjennings) November 9, 2025

Wanting to tell a new generation about the legacy of Jennings, Shooter offered more than a confirmation. Apparently, the documentary will feature a fellow member of the Highwaymen, Willie Nelson. “Willie was interviewed yesterday. He also filmed all of me finding, preparing and finishing the ‘Songbird’ (and future) albums.”

Between albums and a new documentary, Shooter described how the work allowed him a new chance to get to know his father. “This project has given me an entirely new chapter in my relationship with my father and working on this music has brought a whole new understanding about how, when and why my dad made music. The hard work is there on the tapes and the passion and the soul within is as alive today as it was the day it was recorded.”

With more music uncovered and the documentary moving forward, Waylon’s story continues to grow, reminding fans old and new why his voice still echoes throughout country music today.

(Photo by Tom Hill/Getty Images)