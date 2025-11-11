Street in Joe Walsh’s Hometown of Wichita, Kansas, to Be Renamed in His Honor in Advance of His 2025 VetsAid Concert

The 2025 edition of Joe Walsh’s annual VetsAid concert is scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 15, at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. In advance of the event, which benefits various local organizations helping military veterans, the 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be honored on Friday, November 14, by having a street renamed after him near INTRUST Bank Arena.

A ceremony will be held at the intersection of English St. and St. Francis Ave. at 1 p.m. CT that day. It’s not known if the longtime Eagles guitarist will be attending the event.

Also, on November 15, just before the concert, Walsh and his wife and VetsAid co-founder, Marjorie, will take part in a brief Q&A with the media.

As previously reported, in addition to Walsh, the 2025 VetsAid show also will feature performances by his Eagles bandmate Vince Gill, Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, and Nathaniel Rateliff. The concert will include full sets by both Gill and Bingham and his group, as well as what’s described as “a super-set” from Walsh with Tedeschi, Trucks, Rateliff, and other special guests.

In a recent interview with The Wichita Eagle, Walsh commented about the jam that likely will take place at the end of the concert.

“We’ll have to see how it goes,” he said. “By the end of the evening, everybody who said they weren’t going to stick around wants to. If there is some jamming at the end of the show, it’s going to be profound.”

More About the 2025 VetsAid Concert

The 2025 VetsAid concert is a homecoming for Walsh, who was born in Wichita. The rocker’s father was a U.S. Air Force pilot who was killed in an accidental crash while doing maneuvers in Okinawa in 1949, when Joe was less than two years old.

This year’s show marks the ninth planned installment of the benefit event. Walsh told The Wichita Eagle he was glad to finally bring the show to the city where he was born.

“We probably should have done it sooner,” he admitted. “We were visiting venues we thought were important vet-wise and making the rounds. Wichita was always on the bucket list to play, but this is our ninth one and it’s time to come home.”

Each concert has been held in a different location, and benefits a selection of local and national veterans charities. You can check out the full list of organizations receiving VetsAid grants this year at JoeWalsh.com.

Tickets for the 2025 VetsAid concert are still available at SelectaSeat.com/VetsAid. In addition, the show will be streamed live at Veeps.com, with ticket prices starting at $14.99. Special bundles also are available, featuring T-shirts and posters, with all proceeds going to VetsAid.

(Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)