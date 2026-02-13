Megan Moroney Reveals the Worst Valentine’s Day Gift She Ever Recieved—and It Was Shockingly Bad

Over the weekend, millions around the world will take a moment to celebrate their significant other with a small or large gift. For others, Valentine’s Day is a constant reminder that love doesn’t always arrive wrapped in roses and chocolate. While flowers and candy are a common theme on Valentine’s Day, some try to take it to the next level, doing away with the sweet treat. Although loving the effort put into a gift, Megan Moroney decided to reveal one of the worst gifts she ever received on Valentine’s Day that still leaves her shocked.

When thinking about the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, it can be easier to list the items not to give. They include household appliances, gas-station flowers, weight-loss products, a generic gift card, or a gym membership.

That list might seem simple, but Moroney found herself adding another item to that list when her “Mr. Perfect” decided to give her a self-help book. “Since Valentine’s Day is coming up, I thought it would be fun to talk about the worst Valentine’s Day present I’ve ever received. So this was like, I wanna say two years ago. He got me a self-help book.”

Megan Moroney Struggles With Love In “Wish I Didn’t”

Both shocked and confused by the gift, it only got better, according to Moroney. “And included with the self-help book was a note that said, ‘I know you’re not going to actually read this, so I’ve made spark notes for you.’”

Not only did Moroney’s partner think a self-help book was a great gift, but he even took notes for her. For those who find themselves rushing to get a last-minute gift for their loved one – a self-help book should not be in the shopping cart.

Aside from sharing what could be the worst gift in Valentine’s Day history, it seemed that Moroney channeled those emotions into her new song “Wish I Didn’t.”

Releasing the music video last month, “Wish I Didn’t” showed Moroney struggling to survive in a toxic relationship. Even with the singer warning, “Hell hath no fury (like a woman scorned)”, the two eventually find themselves releasing their feelings with a knife between them.

With fans calling “Wish I Didn’t” the next song of the summer, Moroney appears to be turning one unforgettable Valentine’s misfire into a hit. And if nothing else, her story serves as a friendly warning to last-minute shoppers everywhere – sometimes it’s not the thought that counts, it’s the execution.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)