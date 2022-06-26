Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Supreme Court Decision and Texas Officials at Glastonbury Festival—“What Else You Want?”

Megan Thee Stallion is fed up. The singer took a moment during her show at the Glastonbury Festival in London on Saturday night (June 25) to address the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

“Now y’all know I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid ass men,” she said from the stage. “I mean G-d Damn. What else you want?”

She continued, “Texas really embarrassing me right now y’all, that’s my home state,” she said as she gave the thumbs down signal and the crowd booed along. “And I want to have it on the record that the motherfuckin’ high girls and the high boys do not support this bullshit that y’all campaigning for. My body, my motherfuckin’ choice.

“I mean everybody in the audience right now say my body, my motherfuckin’ choice,” she said to the crowd, who happily obliged. She then repeated the chant two more times before saying, “That’s right so let’s put all our middle fingers up right now and we fixin’ to dedicate this shit to these mother fuckers. Y’all ready!”

Megan Thee Stallion speaking on Roe vs Wade…we love how she Advocates for Women🖤 pic.twitter.com/ydBj7NOxLI — theequeenstallion1👑/PLAN B🔥 (@queen_stallion1) June 25, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), has praised the decision by the Supreme Court which overturned Roe V Wade. The ruling has stood for nearly 50 years.

A statement from the Governor reads in part, “Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need.” (You can read the full statement HERE.)

Megan is not the only artist to speak out from the Glastonbury stage. Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, and Olivia Rodrigo have all shared their feelings in front of massive crowds.

“I’m devastated, I’m terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo said. “I wanted to dedicate this song to the five members of the supreme court, who showed us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a shit about freedom. This song goes out to the justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”

Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC