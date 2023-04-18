Megan Thee Stallion Speaks for First Time Since Tory Lanez Verdict: “I Still Have Anxiety”

On Tuesday (April 18), Elle magazine released an op-ed written by Megan Thee Stallion, where she speaks candidly about how the Tory Lanez incident affected her life. Opening up about the night where Lanez shot her in the foot, the ridicule she received in the aftermath, and her current mental state, the new Elle piece is one of the first times Meg has spoken publicly regarding the matter.

In late December, Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection to the shooting. He is now facing up to 22 years in prison.

However, before sentencing for Lanez could take place, he and his legal team filed a motion for a retrial. The defense and prosecution discussed the appeal on April 17, and final deliberations and a decision are expected to be made on May 8, according to Los Angeles Magazine reporter Meghann Cuniff.

In the midst of this, LA deputy district attorney Alexander Bott relayed that Megan Thee Stallion expressed how she wants the sentencing to happen as soon as possible. “We want to make sure that Megan gets closure as quickly as possible. She wants to put an end to this chapter of her life,” Bott said.

Expanding on this stance, Meg’s new Elle piece sees her detail the turmoil of the entire case.

“As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” she wrote. “Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

Later in the profile, Meg discusses how trusting she was as a youth, and how her family would remind her not to let her guard down.

“Unfortunately, it took until this devastating experience for me to fully grasp the magnitude of my parents’ message back then.”

Although she is always seeking to achieve closure and is close to doing so, she knows that she is not there yet. But, she told Elle that her faith has helped her make great strides.

“I’m in a happier place, but I still have anxiety,” she said. “Talking about being shot still makes me emotional. I’ve started journaling as a way to better process my thoughts, hopes, and fears. Prayer has also played a therapeutic role in my healing, because I can have honest and unfiltered conversations with God without any judgment.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella