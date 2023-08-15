Megan Thee Stallion Speaks on Tory Lanez Sentencing for the First Time

At 6:20 p.m. local time this past Sunday (August 13), Megan Thee Stallion took over the “Lands End” stage at the Outside Lands festival in San Fransisco, California. Her first set since Tory Lanez’s August 8 sentencing where he was given 10 years in prison for shooting her in 2020, Megan made sure to touch on the situation. Addressing those who sided with Lanez and harassed her, as well as her supportive fanbase who she calls “hotties,” the Houston rapper spoke mid-performance on her feelings about the whole ordeal.

“All the people that rock with me, that fight with me, fight for me, I really appreciate y’all,” she told attendees. “So today I just wanna say, fuck all my haters. None of that shit you was doing or saying broke me. None of that shit y’all was doing or saying to the hotties broke them. I want all the hotties to put they mothafuckin’ middle finger up, right now.”

Megan Thee Stallion with a message to her haters during her set at Outside Lands Festival:



“Fuck all my haters. None of that shit you was doing or saying broke me.” pic.twitter.com/MTuZ1nwBxF — Mílagro (@NiggaGirl_) August 14, 2023

During the sentencing hearing that took place last week, combatting the multiple in-person speakers and written letters presented by Lanez’s defense team, Megan provided a written statement via the prosecution, as she reportedly “struggled with whether to attend in person.”

“I’ve not experienced a single day of peace,” she wrote, according to Legal Affairs and Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff. “He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul… He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade… At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability.”

Once Lanez, who was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having an unregistered loaded gun in a vehicle, and discharge with gross negligence in December 2022, was finally given his sentence last Tuesday, he actually shared some words with the court. He emphasized that Megan is “someone I still care for dearly to this day.”

“We both lost our mothers. We would sit there and drink, and drink until we got numb,” he said. “I said some very immature things that I shouldn’t have said. I revealed some secrets I shouldn’t have revealed.”

