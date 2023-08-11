Selena Gomez to Host Rare Impact Fund Benefit

Selena Gomez, who owns Rare Beauty, will be hosting the Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles. The event will be Gomez’s first charitable event as a host, per People. The benefit will take place on October 4 at Nya Studios, and all profits made at the event will go to the Rare Impact Fund.

Gomez’s Rare Beauty line aims to spread awareness regarding mental health. One percent of all proceeds from Rare Beauty products will also go to the Rare Impact Fund.

Selena Gomez recently spoke to the outlet about her enthusiasm for the event. “There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health,” Gomez said.

“This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund,” she continued. “I am incredibly proud to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and look forward to an inspiring night of raising funds for these lifesaving services and showcasing the impact we have made so far.”

Rare Impact Fund President Elyse Cohen also spoke about the Rare Impact Fund Benefit. “We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an evening filled with inspiration and purpose,” Cohen said.

“This event will highlight the importance of supporting youth mental health and raise funds for the incredible organizations providing critical mental health tools and resources for young people around the world,” Cohen continued. “With the support of our partners, donors, and community, we hope to further our mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to mental health services and education.”

In a previous interview with People, Gomez discussed how she always wanted Rare Beauty to be an inclusive brand. “What I’m most proud of is the conversation that we’ve created in the beauty space,” Gomez said at the time. “I feel like we were challenging the norms and I really wanted to create a brand that was for everyone.”

While Gomez has not released a studio album since Rare in 2020, she teased the release of new music in a June Instagram post. In the post, Gomez posted a series of photos depicting herself in a recording booth. “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris,” the post’s caption reads.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI