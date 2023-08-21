We Asked AI to Write a Duet in the Styles of Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. – Check Out the Results

Known as two of the greatest rappers ever, Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. were also friends and high school classmates growing up in Brooklyn, New York. After Biggie died, Jay-Z made it his mission to continue the rhymer’s legacy any way he could.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: We Asked AI to Write a Song in the Styles of Hank Williams and Jelly Roll – Check Out the Results]

Since Biggie is no longer with us, the two will never again be able to collaborate on a song in the studio. That is, until now! We sought out ChatGPT to ask the bot what it thought a duet between Jay and Biggie might sound like in 2023. The results follow.

“Big Dreams”

(Verse 1 – Jay Z style)

Yeah, uh, I’m the blueprint of success, no question

From the streets to the penthouse, it’s my progression

Started from the bottom, now I’m sitting on the throne

Every move calculated, Kingpin in his zone

Empire State of Mind, I own the concrete jungle

Flashing lights, big dreams, where stars tumble

Riding in my Maybach, leather seats and finesse

Cognac in my glass, life’s a game of chess

Diamonds dancing on my wrist, they call me Big Poppa

But I’m more than just a name, I’m the lyrical opera

Brooklyn’s finest, I paint pictures with my words

Stacking paper, making power moves, that’s how I’m heard

(Chorus)

We’re living life, big dreams, and stacking cream

From rags to riches, it’s the American dream

Jay Z and Biggie, legends in the game

Forever remembered, etching history with our name

(Verse 2 – The Notorious B.I.G. style)

Uh, I went from sipping 40s on the stoop to chilling on yachts

Life’s a movie, and I’m the star, watch how it plots

Born sinner, Brooklyn’s winner, notorious reign

From the streets to the stage, I dominate with no restrain

Biggie Smalls, the illest, words like bullets spray

Hustler’s spirit, never quit, grind day by day

Spitting tales of the struggle, painting pictures of the life

From poverty to luxury, it’s all about the fight

Versace shades on my face, chronic smoke in the air

Every rhyme I drop, it’s like I’m laying my soul bare

Ready to die, but living life to the fullest extent

Money, power, respect, my legacy is cement

(Chorus)

We’re living life, big dreams, and stacking cream

From rags to riches, it’s the American dream

Jay Z and Biggie, legends in the game

Forever remembered, etching history with our name

(Bridge)

East Coast to West Coast, we run the show

Two kings in the rap game, watch us glow

From Marcy to Bed-Stuy, we never forget

Our roots and struggles, the fuel that we inject

(Verse 3 – Jay Z style)

I’m the Roc Nation mogul, the CEO of success

Breaking barriers, crossing boundaries, no need to second guess

Black excellence personified, a role model for the youth

Inspiring generations, dropping knowledge, that’s the truth

(Verse 4 – The Notorious B.I.G. style)

I went from poverty to the top, now I’m living large

My words paint pictures, like I’m in charge

I’m Biggie, Biggie, Biggie, can’t you see?

Ten Crack Commandments, I drop wisdom, listen closely

(Chorus)

We’re living life, big dreams, and stacking cream

From rags to riches, it’s the American dream

Jay Z and Biggie, legends in the game

Forever remembered, etching history with our name

(Outro)

Yeah, Jay Z and Biggie, the legacy lives on

In every beat, every lyric, in the break of dawn

From Brooklyn’s corners to global fame

Our spirits remain, in the hip-hop hall of fame

Final Thoughts

In many ways, the stories of The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z are that of the American Dream. Rags to riches. City projects to mansions. Just from the ideas, sentences and verses they came up with in their minds. It’s impressive stuff, both as entertainment and as a way to better oneself. Indeed, even in these fictitious songs, their legacy lives on.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation