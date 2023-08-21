Known as two of the greatest rappers ever, Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. were also friends and high school classmates growing up in Brooklyn, New York. After Biggie died, Jay-Z made it his mission to continue the rhymer’s legacy any way he could.
Since Biggie is no longer with us, the two will never again be able to collaborate on a song in the studio. That is, until now! We sought out ChatGPT to ask the bot what it thought a duet between Jay and Biggie might sound like in 2023. The results follow.
“Big Dreams”
(Verse 1 – Jay Z style)
Yeah, uh, I’m the blueprint of success, no question
From the streets to the penthouse, it’s my progression
Started from the bottom, now I’m sitting on the throne
Every move calculated, Kingpin in his zone
Empire State of Mind, I own the concrete jungle
Flashing lights, big dreams, where stars tumble
Riding in my Maybach, leather seats and finesse
Cognac in my glass, life’s a game of chess
Diamonds dancing on my wrist, they call me Big Poppa
But I’m more than just a name, I’m the lyrical opera
Brooklyn’s finest, I paint pictures with my words
Stacking paper, making power moves, that’s how I’m heard
(Chorus)
We’re living life, big dreams, and stacking cream
From rags to riches, it’s the American dream
Jay Z and Biggie, legends in the game
Forever remembered, etching history with our name
(Verse 2 – The Notorious B.I.G. style)
Uh, I went from sipping 40s on the stoop to chilling on yachts
Life’s a movie, and I’m the star, watch how it plots
Born sinner, Brooklyn’s winner, notorious reign
From the streets to the stage, I dominate with no restrain
Biggie Smalls, the illest, words like bullets spray
Hustler’s spirit, never quit, grind day by day
Spitting tales of the struggle, painting pictures of the life
From poverty to luxury, it’s all about the fight
Versace shades on my face, chronic smoke in the air
Every rhyme I drop, it’s like I’m laying my soul bare
Ready to die, but living life to the fullest extent
Money, power, respect, my legacy is cement
(Chorus)
We’re living life, big dreams, and stacking cream
From rags to riches, it’s the American dream
Jay Z and Biggie, legends in the game
Forever remembered, etching history with our name
(Bridge)
East Coast to West Coast, we run the show
Two kings in the rap game, watch us glow
From Marcy to Bed-Stuy, we never forget
Our roots and struggles, the fuel that we inject
(Verse 3 – Jay Z style)
I’m the Roc Nation mogul, the CEO of success
Breaking barriers, crossing boundaries, no need to second guess
Black excellence personified, a role model for the youth
Inspiring generations, dropping knowledge, that’s the truth
(Verse 4 – The Notorious B.I.G. style)
I went from poverty to the top, now I’m living large
My words paint pictures, like I’m in charge
I’m Biggie, Biggie, Biggie, can’t you see?
Ten Crack Commandments, I drop wisdom, listen closely
(Chorus)
We’re living life, big dreams, and stacking cream
From rags to riches, it’s the American dream
Jay Z and Biggie, legends in the game
Forever remembered, etching history with our name
(Outro)
Yeah, Jay Z and Biggie, the legacy lives on
In every beat, every lyric, in the break of dawn
From Brooklyn’s corners to global fame
Our spirits remain, in the hip-hop hall of fame
Final Thoughts
In many ways, the stories of The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z are that of the American Dream. Rags to riches. City projects to mansions. Just from the ideas, sentences and verses they came up with in their minds. It’s impressive stuff, both as entertainment and as a way to better oneself. Indeed, even in these fictitious songs, their legacy lives on.
