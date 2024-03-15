Michael Strahan Surprises Daughter With ‘Favorite’ Singer as She Battles Cancer

R&B songwriter Bryson Tiller holds a special place in Isabella Strahan’s heart. The 19-year-old daughter of NFL legend Michael Strahan began documenting her ongoing cancer treatment online after having emergency surgery in October 2023 to remove a malignant tumor from her brain.

As she walked into her final day of radiation, Isabella noted Tiller’s song playing on the radio. “Shout out to Bryson Tiller, my favorite,” she said in a clip posted to her YouTube vlog.

Tiller recently helped the former New York Giant pull off an epic surprise for his recovering daughter. The teenager shared the experience in a Tuesday (March 12) YouTube video.

Bryson Tiller Helps Michael Strahan Surprise His Daughter

The vlog begins with Strahan trying to conceal the “Right My Wrongs” singer — along with rapper Fat Joe — in the foyer of his New York home while his daughter gets ready.

“If she’d have been in her pajamas when you walked in here…we would have a problem,” the Good Morning America co-host, 52, said. “She wouldn’t forgive us.”

Next, the aspiring model’s jaw drops when she sees Tiller casually stroll into the kitchen.

“Oh my God,” Isabella says tearfully, as the three-time GRAMMY nominee comes in for a hug. “It’s Bryson Tiller.”

Isabella Strahan Shares Cancer Treatment

Shortly after her classes began at USC last fall, Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma. She hasn’t shied away from the uglier parts of recovery on her YouTube vlog.

“I was in so much pain earlier. I was like screaming,” Isabella said in a March 6 video filmed after her second brain surgery. “This is not fun.”

Tiller’s unexpected drop-in seemed to deliver the pick-me-up Isabella’s father was hoping for. “You haven’t moved this much in months,” Strahan noted, as his daughter bobbed up and down with excitement.

The “Don’t” singer presented his new friend with a bouquet of flowers, which she immediately promised were “never going to die. I’m going to keep them forever.”

The two also debated proper LEGO organization techniques — she prefers by type; he opts for color coding — as they put together a flower pot LEGO set Tiller brought as a gift.

Tiller admitted making music isn’t always fun, although “it can be.” “Sometimes it’s a really tedious process and I’m just annoyed by it, because it takes a lot of time.”

Featured image by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)