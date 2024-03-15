Wisp Announces Debut EP + US Tour in Spring 2024

Wisp has been in the spotlight this past year for her unique take on the shoegaze genre. Now, fans will be happy to hear that the artist just announced her debut EP Pandora, as well as a decent US tour set for spring 2024. Pandora will be released on April 5, and Wisp has already released a single from the EP titled “Enough For You”.

The upcoming tour will span both coasts and Photographic Memory will be touring with Wisp for various tour dates. Wisp will also be opening for Panchiko on certain dates.

The Wisp 2024 Tour will launch on April 19 in Dallas, Texas at The Studio at The Factory with support from Photographic Memory. The tour will close on May 23 in Los Angeles, California at El Rey, again with support from Photographic Memory.

Presale events for the Wisp 2024 Tour have already ended. Tickets are now available for general sale through Wisp’s website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub since the platform often has tickets available that are lower in price than face value. Plus, if your chosen date is sold out, there might still be tickets over at Stubhub. It’s worth checking out, at least!

This tour is highly anticipated, so tickets won’t last. Get yours today!

April 19 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory (with Photographic Memory)

April 21 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage (with Photographic Memory)

April 23 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West (with Photographic Memory)

April 24 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle (with Photographic Memory)

April 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The First Unitarian Church (with Photographic Memory)

April 27 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

April 29 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom (with Photographic Memory)

April 30 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis (with Photographic Memory)

May 4 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club (with Panchiko)

May 5 – Columbus, OH – The KING of CLUBS (with Panchiko)

May 7 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl (with Panchiko)

May 8 – Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall (with Panchiko)

May 10 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall (with Panchiko)

May 11 – Fort Collins, CO – The Coast (with Photographic Memory)

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren (with Panchiko)

May 16 – Pomona, CA – The Fox Theater (with Panchiko)

May 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo (with Panchiko)

May 18 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park (with Panchiko)

May 19 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park (with Panchiko)

May 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent (with Photographic Memory)

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey (with Photographic Memory)

Photo courtesy of @whirrwhoreforlyfe on Instagram

