4 Best USB Microphones of 2024

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A USB microphone is a powerful purchase that can easily give you a large upgrade over your audio recording quality. There are many situations where a USB mic is useful (or even essential) like recording podcasts, streaming, interviewing people, or as a solo musician.

However, there is a huge amount of variety in the USB microphone marketplace, which can become a bit daunting when you’re looking for the perfect fit for your needs. There are a lot of variations, tech specs, and styles that you need to consider – all of which are explained in the buyer’s guide included in this article.

We’re going to show you some of the best USB microphones on the market today, covering a range of budgets, styles, and situations. By the end of this guide, you’ll have no trouble understanding what type of mic you should look at, and which is top of the class.

One of our favorites is the Shure MV7, which could be the best USB microphone for a range of reasons. For starters, it sounds fantastic – but it also has all the controls and functions you need to tune the performance to your specifications. The mounting style is handy too, as it makes it easy to find the right angle, and isn't fiddly or irritating like a lot of USB mics.

I’ve used this mic countless times myself, and I think for most people it’s a clear winner.

That said, there are many other viable options out there that might be more suitable for you. If you are on a tighter budget, then the Blue Yeti is a reliable workhorse with a good reputation.

Read on to find out more about the best USB mics on the market today!

Best USB Microphones

We’ve scoured the USB mic markets to bring you this selection of today's best deals – all of these mics are the best in their budget band. Make sure to check out the buyer’s guide below, to help you find the right pick.

SPECS

Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Polar Patterns: Cardioid

Cardioid Frequency Range: 50Hz-16kHz

50Hz-16kHz Sensitivity: -55 dBV/Pa (1V @ 1Pa)

-55 dBV/Pa (1V @ 1Pa) Features & Controls: Mini Tripod desk stand, gain and headphone control, headphone jack

What Could Be Improved

Expensive

Relatively large

As far as USB microphones go, the Shure MV7 is one of the most attractive and professional offerings on the market. This microphone is built with extra high quality by one of the leading brands in microphone and audio hardware technology.

Being a dynamic cardioid microphone, the recorded signal is focused, clean, and free of background noise. This makes it the perfect choice if you're looking to record any kind of voice – be it for podcasting, streaming, or singing.

The design of the microphone is super nice too, and it's much easier to use and well-refined compared to others. It looks and feels professional, and has all the features you would need for a smooth recording session. It has a sleek touchbar control for setting both the mic input gain and the headphone volume, and you can even instantly mute the mic with a mute button.

The physical design is also very useful, as it comes with a built-in rotatable arm, which makes it easy to angle the mic into the perfect position, regardless of how flexible your mic stand is. This particular link comes with a neat desktop tripod, but you can also pick this mic up without a stand here: Shure MV7.

The casing is mostly metal, making it even more resistant to external vibrational interference, and giving it some extra sturdiness.

There really isn't much to fault about this mic. It's a bit larger, heavier, and more expensive than others - but this is just a byproduct of the high-quality level. If you have the money, this is the best choice for most people.

Hybrid XLR/USB Rode NT1 Hybrid Rode NT1 Hybrid A high-end solution that incorporates both USB and XLR connections to work in any situation. The NT1 is known for its clear signal, ideal for vocal capture. Why We Love It USB and XLR connections Powerful shock mount Clean and detailed sound BUY ON SWEETWATER BUY ON GUITAR CENTER

SPECS

Type: Hybrid Condenser

Hybrid Condenser Polar Patterns: Cardioid

Cardioid Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

20Hz-20kHz Sensitivity: -32dB (1V/Pa, 25mV @ 94dB SPL, ±2dB @ 1kHz)

-32dB (1V/Pa, 25mV @ 94dB SPL, ±2dB @ 1kHz) Features & Controls: JFET Impedance Converter, Bipolar Output Buffer, Pop Filter, Shock Mount

What Could Be Improved

No on-board controls

Requires a sturdy stand due to weight

The NT1 is a popular vocal microphone that's used by both musicians and radio/podcast hosts alike. Thanks to its broad frequency spectrum and advanced shock mount, this cardioid condenser captures accurate and detailed audio recordings.

Being a condenser mic, it does require +48v powering if used in XLR mode (the USB interface has built-in powering). Condensers are more sensitive than dynamics, meaning they are great at capturing a more nuanced signal from comparatively quieter sources (they're better at recording vocals than loud drum kits).

This bundle includes all the bits and bobs you need to get started, including the mic, all the cables, a pop filter, a shock mount, and a carrying bag. You will need to find a pretty sturdy mic stand to hold this, as it is pretty heavy.

Another neat invisible feature of this mic is the DSP (digital signal processing) software, letting you tweak and fine-tune the mic's performance and processing for the desired sound. This includes compression, gating, filter, saturation, and more.

As it's a hybrid XLR/USB mic, you can use it standalone or integrate it into an audio interface setup for a bit more versatility. However, this mic does not include any controls or a headphone jack, so I think it is more geared towards XLR use – but it's still an incredibly high-quality and powerful USB microphone.

SPECS

Type: Pre-polarized Condenser

Pre-polarized Condenser Polar Patterns: Cardioid

Cardioid Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

20Hz-20kHz Sensitivity: -55 dBV/Pa (1V @ 1Pa)

-55 dBV/Pa (1V @ 1Pa) Features & Controls: Flexible desk clamp mic stand mount, mute, mic gain, headphone output and volume, LED indicators, mic-desktop audio mix control.

What Could Be Improved

The included cable is too short

If you're looking for a streamlined but powerful streaming setup mic, the Sennheiser Profile is a strong choice. This USB microphone bundle has all the features and tools you need to easily capture crystal-clear audio for your stream, vlog, or podcast.

For starters, the audio quality has high detail, and excellent off-axis rejection, meaning your voice will be captured with minimal background sounds.

As for controls and features, this is one of the most extensive on this list. It comes with a handy mute button (with an LED indicator to show if your mic is on/off), an input gain control, and a headphone input and volume control.

The other neat knob is a mix control, which lets you set the balance between the mic signal and the internal audio capture - making it easy to blend between your voice and any sound playing from your computer - making it ideal for streaming and multiple source sessions.

The included boom arm is also noticeably high quality and super flexible. Thanks to the 3-point, self-locking joints, you can painlessly position this mic exactly where you need it - and the arm won't get in your way or obstruct your camera. The stand also has a cable management system, keeping your desk nice and tidy.

It also has an LED indicator to show you the input signal, helping you to avoid clipping the mic. This mic is another one of our top contenders – and it certainly won't disappoint.

Reliable Workhorse Blue Microphones Blue Yeti Blue Microphones Blue Yeti One of the most popular and widely recommended USB microphones, the Blue Yeti is a reliable and flexible mic that offers great value for money. Why We Love It Reliable with decent audio Range of polar patterns Simple and easy to use BUY ON SWEETWATER BUY ON AMAZON

SPECS

Type: Stereo Condenser

Stereo Condenser Polar Patterns: Cardioid, Bidirectional (figure 8), Omnidirectional

Cardioid, Bidirectional (figure 8), Omnidirectional Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

20Hz-20kHz Sensitivity: 120dB SPL

120dB SPL Features & Controls: Mute, Headphone Volume, Input Gain, Pattern Selector

What Could Be Improved

Very sensitive, captures a lot of ambiance

Slightly annoying stand

The Blue Yeti is somewhat of a mainstay in the amateur recording scene. You'll see this mic recommended across the board, and it's a common guest on streams, podcasts, and DIY radio shows.

Thanks to its simplicity and versatility, this mic gives users an easy way to capture the exact type of audio signal they're looking for.

Blue Yeti's most notable feature is the polar pattern selector, which lets you pick exactly how the directionality of the mic works.

You can choose the cardioid mode for a more focused sound, omnidirectional for a 360-degree capture, or one of the bidirectional modes to get a front/back or left/right capture – which is ideal for stereo sources – or if you want to capture 2 people talking with one mic and a bit of separation.

It comes with a built-in stand, which is ok for desktop use, but there are many situations where the height isn't enough. Frustratingly you can't fit this mic to standard mic stands without a bit of modification. So it might not be suitable for all users.

In general, this mic is a great choice though, and is well worth the money - especially given such a reasonable price.

Best USB Microphones Buyer's Guide - Things to Consider

With so many USB microphones on the market, it can be hard to know which is the best for your needs. From polar patterns to mounting, there are a bunch of important things to think about to make sure you get the right fit.

Before buying a USB microphone, have a look at these topics to refine your choice.

Sound Quality

The first thing to think about is the sound quality offered by the microphone. You can find a huge range of quality in USB mics, from nasty and thin to deluxe and rich. You should always listen to a few demo recordings to find a mic that has a tone that you like, but remember, high quality usually comes with a higher price tag.

Here are a few other tech specs to think about related to the audio quality of a USB microphone:

Sample Rate and Bit Depth

These are two more advanced tech specs that are large governing factors in the overall audio quality of a USB mic. Because USB microphones contain analog to digital converters, they’re responsible for turning the audio waves into digital information - the sample rate and bit depth have a large impact.

Generally, the lowest you would want the bit depth to be is 16 - but higher values mean you can capture a larger dynamic range, and give you more headroom for distortion.

Sample rates determine the accuracy and range of the captured frequencies. Higher values mean that the quality potential and accuracy are higher. Most mics come with 44.1kHz as a minimum standard, but if you want mics that can capture a bit of extra detail and quality, look for one that can record in 48 or even 96+ kHz.

Polar Patterns

The other important quality-related specification is the polar pattern. This determines the direction and space that the microphone captures. The choice here depends on the type of situation in which you plan to use the microphone.

Cardioid is generally the best choice for a single sound source - like a solo voice, instrument, or device. These capture sound in a focused and directional manner and avoid picking up background sound and noise from the environment. These are perfect for podcasters, vloggers, and other situations where you need a tight, focused soundstage.

Omnidirectional is another popular type of polar pattern with a broader, undirected capturing shape. These record audio from all directions equally rather than being focused in a cone. This means that the volume will be equal to the entire environment.

This is suitable if you want to capture a more ambient sound, or if you want a single mic to capture multiple speakers in a room - for example placing it in the middle of a table for a group podcast or interview. Although the higher background noise isn't always ideal.

Another example is Figure 8, which captures two opposite sides (front and back) and rejects the left and right sides. Hypercardiods are an even narrower and more focused version of the cardioid

Ultimately the best USB mics for you to look at depend on the situation you are using the microphone in, and what type of sound you want to capture.

Connectivity and Portability

Another key consideration is the connection type and portability.

Most USB mics come with a cable, but you should think about what type of USB connection you want on the terminal end. These days, some laptops (and most phones) only come with a smaller, USB-C-type connection. However, larger PCs typically feature standard USB 2.0 or 3.0.

The best bet is to go with a connection type that works with the device you are using without needing an adapter, as this creates a more streamlined setup.

Some have fixed USB cable lengths, so consider that depending on your setup space - although most USB microphones have replaceable cables, so you can get a separate cable to meet your desired length.

Extra Features

With so many USB mics around, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting the types of extra features you want. There are a lot of handy extras that some mics come with, so have a look through this list to see if any suit your needs

Headphone Jack - Some USB mics come with a headphone jack (and volume control). This can be handy if you don’t have another audio interface, or if your PC’s headphone jack is inaccessible. These usually come with headphone volume controls.

Mute Button - A mute button enables you to instantly cut the audio signal from your mic, from the hardware itself. This is a handy feature if you’re using your mic in Zoom meetings and podcast recordings, as you can quickly cut your signal.

Gain Control - Having a built-in gain control is very useful, as it allows you to easily manually dial in the recording volume without needing to fiddle with any software.

LED Indicators - LED volume indicators are a nice feature that allow you to easily see the signal volume for the mic. This helps you to set the gain to the right position and often includes a clipping indicator that shows you if the mic is distorting - which can save the quality of your recordings.

Mounting Styles and Stands

You should also consider what type of mount you want your microphone to have, how you’re installing it in your setup, and if you want a built-in stand.

Many USB mics come with built-in stands, which let you easily place them on a surface. Some include the ability to change the angle and height of the mic, which might be important for some users. Although, many with built-in stands can’t be mounted on 3rd party mounts.

For more professional situations, you should look at microphones that can be mounted on generic mic stands. This means that you can find the perfect type of mic stand for your use case (if you want it fixed, angleable, extendable, etc). This gives you a bit more flexibility when it comes to setting up and positioning your mic.

Pop Filter

Using a pop filter with your mic is a great way to improve the quality of vocal recordings, by reducing the pops, plosives, and sibilances caused by the airflow of a close-mic’d mouth. This helps to filter out some of the unwanted acoustic vocal artifacts, resulting in a smoother and cleaner signal (requiring less post-processing).

Some mics come with a built-in pop filter, others come with a movable one. You can always buy an extra attachable pop filter if your mic doesn’t come with one, but make sure it's the type of mic that can have one attached!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is it worth getting a USB microphone?

Whether it’s worth getting a USB microphone depends on what you will be using it for, and what equipment you have already.

An external USB microphone will generally have much higher quality than the mic built into your laptop or phone. So it’s definitely worth getting one if audio quality is important for your situation, if, for example, you are making podcasts, streaming, or using the audio in some commercial capacity.

If you are just using it for Zoom meetings, it isn’t 100% necessary, unless you want to have more of a professional tone.

However, if you are recording music with recording software and need a more professional solution, I would suggest looking into XLR mics instead. An XLR microphone will give you more flexibility. Although, you will need to use a USB audio interface if you want to use XLR microphones.

What is the best USB mic money can buy?

The Apogee HypeMic is an expensive but high-quality microphone. This offers a crystal clear recording quality and superb functionality if you have the cash. The Antelope Edge Go is also fantastic.

What are some good USB mics?

Some of the best USB mics include the Shure MV7, Blue Yeti, Rode NT1 Hybrid, and Sennheiser Profile USB. These all offer excellent quality and functionality at a reasonable price.

Final Verdict

You now have a good idea of the important considerations and USB mics on the market today. Remember, make sure that you pick a mic that is going to work with your setup, and has the quality and functionality that is suitable for your scenario. With the above info, you shouldn’t have any difficulties finding the right pick.

Overall, the Shure MV7 is our favorite. It has a pro-grade quality all around – and unlike a lot of cheaper mics, there are no annoying design elements; it's completely painless to use. It sounds great, has all the controls you need, and is easy to position - what more could you ask for?

For a more affordable choice, the Blue Yeti is a good option and gives you great value for money.