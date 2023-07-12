How to Watch The 2023 Emmy Awards Nominations

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards are set to be announced shortly at 11: 30 a.m. ET. Yvette Nicole Brown, who is an Emmy-nominated actress, will reveal the nominees alongside Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma. The event will take place during a live ceremony, streaming on the Emmy’s website.

“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” Scherma said via a statment. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

The Emmys celebrate directors, writers, and creatives who helped make an impact in TV from June 1, 2022 until May 31, 2023. Several are rooting for their favorite recruiting-winning shows such as Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, and Succession. While others are expecting newcomers such as The Last of Us, House of Dragon, and Beef to receive a nomination.

This year several are also on their toes to see who will be nominated for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special. Last year the Emmy was won by Cristobal Tapia de Veer for “Mysterious Monkeys,” which appeared on The White Lotus. Viewers also can’t wait to see who will be nominated for Outstanding Orignal Music and Lyrics, which is awarded to the best original song or score created specifically for a TV program. Last year’s shows nominated were This Is Us, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Euphoria (X2,) and Schmigadoon!, with the latter winning the award.

The 75th Emmy Awards are set to be broadcasted live on Monday, September 18th at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

