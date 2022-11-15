Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer are setting off on a co-headlining tour in 2023.

The pair will perform songs acoustically as individual artists, as well as a duo, including their unreleased collaboration, “I’m Still Here,” which they’ve performed together live at the Grand Ole Opry and 2022 Americana Fest. The nine-date tour takes them to intimate venues across the U.S., beginning with a joint appearance at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage Series in Washington, D.C. on May 3, followed by stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and more before concluding in Nashville at City Winery on May 18.

“Working with Rissi on tour is definitely one of the highlights of my journey in music,” Miko said in a statement. “I have always loved her music and now I get to be on tour with her. We have grown to be close friends over the years and this moment has been a long time coming.”

“2023 is all about making your own magic,” Palmer expressed in an Instagram post, adding that she and Marks had a “vision” for this tour while citing her tour mate as an “inspiration” and “friend.” “Y’all can expect a lot of laughter, lots of good, new music, stories, and a great show!”

Palmer released her self-titled debut album in 2007, followed by her sophomore studio album, Revival, in 2019. She rose to fame in 2020 as host of her Apple Music show, Color Me Country, giving a voice to artists of color in country and Americana music. Marks released her debut album, Freeway Bound, in 2005 and its follow-up, It Feels Good, in 2007. Her first album in 14 years, Our Country, arrived in 2021 and she made her Grand Ole Opry debut in October 2022, the same night that her latest effort, Feel Like Going Home, was released. She was also inducted into the CMT Next Women of Country Class 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Nov. 18). See the full list of dates on Marks‘ and Palmer‘s websites.

Miko Marks photos courtesy Brooklyn Basement Records