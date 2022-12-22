Miley Cyrus Reveals More Guests for New Year’s Eve Party

As 2022 nears its end, Miley Cyrus has been putting the finishing touches on the guest list for her New Year’s Eve party.

The “We Can’t Stop” singer recently revealed the star-studded night – co-hosted with her godmother, country superstar Dolly Parton – will see appearances from Sia, Latto, and Rae Sremmurd.

Now, newly announced guests gracing “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” include the band, Liily, as well as the singer, Fletcher. Saturday Night Live stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman will also join in on the festivities.

In a recent conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Cyrus unveiled the event’s guest list, describing the night’s lineup as “very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense.”

Cyrus also detailed what’s in store for her and her co-host. “Dolly told me she wanted to do something different that she had never done before,” Cyrus hinted. “And what I think I love about that is a lot of people feel that way around New Year’s. That resonates. I think everybody knows when the clock turns midnight, they think that we’re all going to magically change.”

Last year’s inaugural celebration saw Cyrus co-host alongside actor-comedian Pete Davidson. The night treated viewers to A-list performances from Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and more. It was a touch-and-go event where COVID precautions and uncertainty abounded.

“No one wants to watch a perfect show,” Cyrus told Variety after the show aired. “I think everyone wants to watch something that is real and honest and genuine and authentic — which is relatable to the way that everyone celebrates at home.”

The NBC holiday special returns for its second year live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31. “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” will premiere on NBC beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Photo by Vijat Mohindra / Courtesy of NBC