Miley Cyrus Announces New South American Show Dates; Drops New Video

On Thursday (October 28), everyone’s favorite Disney-star-turned-frontwoman Miley Cyrus announced a trio of upcoming live dates in South America. The shows mark Cyrus’ first time in the region in almost seven years, she says.

Cyrus tweeted the announcement, saying, “It’s been almost 7 years since I’ve played a show in South America! So excited to start 2022 off with you! I have a feeling these are gonna be FUN!.”

Those dates include:

Mar 18, 2022 Lollapalooza Argentina Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mar 23, 2022 Asuncionico Festival Asunción, Paraguay

Mar 26, 2022 Lollapalooza Brasil São Paulo, Brazil

Fans of the singer can by tickets to those shows here.

It’s been almost 7 years since I’ve played a show in South America! So excited to start 2022 off with you! I have a feeling these are gonna be FUN! pic.twitter.com/gil2v3i0CP — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 28, 2021

And earlier in the week, on Sunday (October 24), the tongue-wielding singer, songwriter and performer released a new, spooky video for the Halloween season. The music vid is for the song, “Night Crawling,” from her 2020 LP, Plastic Hearts. And the song features singer, Billy Idol.

Check the video out here below.

Cyrus has been in the news of late, from featuring on the new Lil Nas X album to crashing a Megan Thee Stallion show and twerking with the performer.

Is 2021 the year of Miley?