Cat Power Announces Tour, Shares New Cover Song, “Pa Pa Power”

On Monday (November 1), the stirring singer and songwriter Cat Power announced a new series of tour dates for 2022 and shared a new cover song, “Pa Pa Power.”

The delightful, raspy crooner shared the news on Twitter, saying, “‘PA PA POWER’ http://smarturl.it/PaPaPowerStrm 2022 TOUR DATES ON SALE FRIDAY http://catpowermusic.com for more”

Earlier in October, Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) announced the forthcoming release of her new covers album, Covers, which is set to drop January 14. She also played The Late Late Show with James Cordon, which she tweeted about afterward, saying, “thank you @latelateshow for letting the band and I share ‘Bad Religion’ with the world last night”

She added, “I’m SOOO happy to introduce you to my new album COVERS. It’ll be out January 14th to chase away your winter blues. pre-order and hear two songs now. http://smarturl.it/CPCovers“

thank you @latelateshow for letting the band and I share "Bad Religion" with the world last night 💎https://t.co/thjo5Vo3kj pic.twitter.com/dGston5vbh — CAT POWER (@CATPOWER) October 7, 2021

See below for a full list of tour dates (fans can purchase tickets here):

01-16 Albany, NY – Empire Live

01-18 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

01-19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

01-20 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

01-22 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

01-24 Atlanta, GA – Eastern

01-25 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

01-27 Houston, TX – House of Blues

01-28 Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

01-29 Austin, TX – Emo’s

01-31 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

02-02 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

02-04 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

02-05 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

02-06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

02-07 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

02-09 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

02-10 San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre

02-11 Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

04-19 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

04-21 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews

04-22 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

04-23 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

04-25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

04-26 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

04-27 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

04-29 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

04-30 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

05-01 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

05-03 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

05-05 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

05-06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

Photo by Mario Sorrenti / Shorefire