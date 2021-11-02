Cat Power Announces Tour, Shares New Cover Song, “Pa Pa Power”

On Monday (November 1), the stirring singer and songwriter Cat Power announced a new series of tour dates for 2022 and shared a new cover song, “Pa Pa Power.”
The delightful, raspy crooner shared the news on Twitter, saying, “‘PA PA POWER’ http://smarturl.it/PaPaPowerStrm 2022 TOUR DATES ON SALE FRIDAY http://catpowermusic.com for more”
Earlier in October, Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) announced the forthcoming release of her new covers album, Covers, which is set to drop January 14. She also played The Late Late Show with James Cordon, which she tweeted about afterward, saying, “thank you @latelateshow for letting the band and I share ‘Bad Religion’ with the world last night”
She added, “I’m SOOO happy to introduce you to my new album COVERS. It’ll be out January 14th to chase away your winter blues. pre-order and hear two songs now. http://smarturl.it/CPCovers“
See below for a full list of tour dates (fans can purchase tickets here):
01-16 Albany, NY – Empire Live
01-18 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
01-19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
01-20 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
01-22 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
01-24 Atlanta, GA – Eastern
01-25 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
01-27 Houston, TX – House of Blues
01-28 Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre
01-29 Austin, TX – Emo’s
01-31 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
02-02 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
02-04 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
02-05 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre
02-06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
02-07 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
02-09 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
02-10 San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre
02-11 Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre
04-19 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall
04-21 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews
04-22 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
04-23 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
04-25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
04-26 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
04-27 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
04-29 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
04-30 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
05-01 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
05-03 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
05-05 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater
05-06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
