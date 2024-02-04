Miley Cyrus Fans Ecstatic in Response to Her Latest GRAMMYs Tweet

Miley Cyrus has fans everywhere, even in legendary disco queen Gloria Gaynor. She recently congratulated Cyrus on her numerous GRAMMY nominations, posting a sweet message on Twitter/X. Cyrus replied, thanking Gaynor and sharing the love on social media.

“Congratulations [Miley Cyrus] on your six GRAMMY nominations for, ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ ‘Flowers,’ and, ‘Thousand Miles’!” Gaynor wrote on Twitter/X. She continued, “And a big congratulations to, ‘Flowers,’ co-writer [Michael Pollack] on his GRAMMY nomination for Song of the Year as well!”

Cyrus replied, “Thank you GG! I love you.” Last January, some listeners made an interesting connection between Cyrus’ “Flowers” and Gaynor’s classic “I Will Survive,” claiming Cyrus’ recent hit reminded them of Gaynor’s. The disco icon replied to the comparison, giving “Flowers” her seal of approval.

Thank you GG! I love you. https://t.co/uKofFwA77E — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 4, 2024

Gloria Gaynor Approves of the Comparisons Between Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” and “I Will Survive”

“I’m in Nashville working on new music and just heard, ‘Flowers,’ for the first time,” Gaynor wrote on social media at the time. “Your new song carries the torch of empowerment and encourages everyone to find strength in themselves to persevere and thrive,” she continued. “Well done Miley!”

Cyrus and Gaynor fans are loving the interaction on social media, leaving love and support in the comments. Many shared their excitement for the big event, as not only is Cyrus nominated for six GRAMMY awards, but she’ll also be gracing the stage in Los Angeles to perform. Fans chimed in with words of encouragement like, “WE ARE READY QUEEN” and “Good luck tonight!”

Others left a plethora of comments in all caps, such as, “GOOD LUCK TODAY QUEEN I HAVE NO DOUBT YOU’LL WIN WE LOVE YOU!!” and “MILEY CYRUS I LOVE U!!! ALL THE BEST BESTIE AND REMEMBER WE ARE ALL ROOTING FOR U AND LOVE YOU REGARDLESS OF THE RESULT.”

Another fan wrote, “Queens supporting queens,” in reference to Cyrus and Gaynor’s interaction. The fans are out in full force for Miley Cyrus, with fingers crossed she takes home all six of her nominations.

