Who is Performing at the ‘2024 Grammys’? Full List of Performers Including Billy Joel, Miley Cyrus, U2, & More

The biggest night in music is here as the 2024 Grammys are just a few hours away. Over the last few weeks, singers and musicians have discussed and prepared for the chance to make history. One of those artists is none other than Taylor Swift. Already having a historic 2023, the singer is looking to win another album of the year award. This would mark her fourth time winning the award. But before Swift hopefully hears her name called, the Grammys will host numerous performances by some of the biggest names in music. And with Trevor Noah hosting the event, the night will surely be memorable.

The List Of Grammy Performers

While the Grammys will host a red carpet event and a pre-show, the main event doesn’t start till 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. With a runtime of three and a half hours, the event is sure to be packed with stunning performances. Looking at the list of artists who will be Grammy performers, they include:

Miley Cyrus Billie Eilish Billy Joel Dua Lipa Olivia Rodrigo Travis Scott SZA U2 Joni Mitchell (with Brandi Carlile) Luke Combs (with Tracy Chapman) Stevie Wonder, Fantasia Barrino, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste (In Memoriam tribute performances)

With the list full of iconic singers, this marks the first time that Joni Mitchell will be a Grammy performer. With a legacy spanning decades, the performance comes from a legend who was not only inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but also holds several Grammy Awards for her contributions to music.

Trevor Noah Talks Hosting The Grammys

As for hosting, Noah is currently preparing to take the stage for the fourth time at the Grammys. Already knowing his way around, the comedian recently spoke with Billboard about what it takes to host the awards. Giving a glimpse into his process, Noah said, “I’m in my head, I’m preparing for every contingency that I cannot prepare for and just trying to be ready for anything that could possibly go wrong in any possible moment. And then I’m also reminding myself to have fun. I’m thinking about being present in the room because I think you can miss things if you’re not present.”

While admitting to juggling conflicting emotions when preparing to host such an event, Noah insisted “When you hit it is when you’re in the zone.”



(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)