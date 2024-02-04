Dua Lipa’s Dad Has Fans Fawning Over Him at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards

Dua Lipa stunned fans on the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet in a plunging silver sequined number. However, the “Dance the Night” singer may have been eclipsed by her date: none other than her dad, Dukagjin Lipa.

The proud father perfectly complemented his daughter’s color scheme in a sleek black tuxedo, complete with a bow tie.

Daddy lipa — baby boy (@baeoftheball) February 4, 2024

Fans instantly took to social media to fawn over the 54-year-old. “is he single?” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “whatever, I don’t care.”

is he single? whatever, I dont care — Alina ✨ (@yourcutealina) February 4, 2024

“soo is she looking for a step mom?” another fan joked on X.

soo is she looking for a step mom? — Arlene (@realARRodriguez) February 4, 2024

“She got it from her dad,” another user wrote, punctuating the sentiment with three “fire” emojis.

Lipa is famously close with her parents, both ethnic Albanians who fled Kosovo (then part of Yugoslavia) when the Bosnian war began in the early ’90s. The couple sought refuge in London, where their three children were born. The family returned to Kosovo when Lipa was 11.

The Grammys weren’t the first time that the devoted dad turned heads on the red carpet. Dukagjin’s appearance at the 2019 Brit Awards similarly sent social media into a frenzy, with even host Jack Whitehall admitting to having a “man crush.”

Dua Lipa Set to Perform ‘Dance the Night’ At Grammys

The 28-year-old is nominated for two Grammy awards this year: Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year, both for “Dance the Night” off the Barbie soundtrack. Lipa, who also had a cameo in Greta Gerwig’s smash hit as “Mermaid Barbie,” is among the performers for tonight’s ceremony as well.

“We’ve got something special for you guys tonight, I’m really excited about this performance,” Lipa said. The “Levitating” singer then teased fans further, describing her performance as “intense, strong and dance-y.”

Lipa was already a three-time Grammy winner before tonight, previously winning for Best Pop Vocal Album with “Future Nostalgia” and another for Best Dance Recording with “Electricity,” which featured duo Silk City. The British-Albanian artist also took home the Best New Artist title in 2019.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)