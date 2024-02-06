Miley Cyrus is Living Her Dream and Fulfilling the Promise She Made at the GRAMMYs

At the GRAMMYs on Sunday night, Miley Cyrus told the audience that she was performing her award-winning hit “Flowers” for herself and no one else. Her plan was to lay in bed the next day and watch herself perform. Well, now she’s doing exactly that.

Cyrus posted a clip of her GRAMMYs video segment on Twitter/X, in which she shared her reasons for performing at the award show. “I just want to be the artist that my idols would be proud of,” she said in the video, listing Tina Turner, Patti Labelle, Dolly Parton, Celine Dion, and Whitney Houston. She then revealed the reason for her GRAMMYs performance, which was the first time she had performed “Flowers” on television.

“The real reason I get so excited when I get to sing this song live is because I’ve literally only sang it live twice,” she began. “Why I’m performing at the GRAMMYs [is] so I can lay in bed on February fifth and watch a video of myself performing at the GRAMMYs.” She continued, “That is like actually the most honest answer I can give you … When I was rehearsing for the GRAMMYs I thought to myself ‘Why am I doing this?’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, for me.'”

A true icon if there ever was one, and that was proven with her dazzling performance. Cyrus had no dancers, no set pieces, and minimal orchestration. She let the full force of her voice fill the room, showing off her attitude, personality, and of course her amazing vocals.

Accompanying the video, Cyrus wrote on Twitter, “Currently living out my dream of laying in bed watching myself perform at The Grammys.”

Currently living out my dream of laying in bed watching myself perform at The Grammys. pic.twitter.com/Wia5XfEU5P — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 6, 2024

Fans React to Miley Cyrus’ GRAMMYs Performance of “Flowers”

Cyrus’ fans took to the comments of her tweet and shared love and praise for her performance. “You are the moment,” one fan commented, while the official Spotify account wrote, “Dreams really do come true…so proud of you!”

Another fan commented, “And you were AMAZING. And having fun and sounding good too. We loved it! And now you have the extra comfort in saying you performed a Grammy Award-winning Record of the Year!”

“Your presentation was one of the best I’ve seen in years, and I mean that,” wrote one fan. “You’re a star and you present so naturally and yet so amazingly! I’m so proud to see how far you’ve come and to have this recognition, congratulations!”

Other fans shared how proud they were, revealing that they used to watch her on Hannah Montana growing up and now they’re watching her win her first GRAMMY. “‘Why am I doing this? Oh yeah. For me,'” another commented, referencing the video. “This is the vibe I’m insisting on for myself for the remainder of 2024.”

